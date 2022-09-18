Whitesville Trinity made it to the round of 8 in the All ‘A’ Classic State Volleyball Tournament in Richmond.
Trinity beat Raceland 2-0 on Saturday (25-14, 25-15). Covington Holy Cross finished Trinity’s run in the All ‘A’ 2-0 in a second match (26-24, 25-19) Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University.
In Friday matches, Trinity beat Todd County Central 2-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-20), and Eminence beat Trinity 2-1 (25-16, 17-25, 25-17).
Trinity’s statistics for the weekend included: Abby Payne with four kills, three aces, two assists and 35 digs; Addison Mills with 13 kills and two blocks; Caroline Hall with 39 digs, four assists; Georgia Howard with 23 kills, 24 digs, eight aces, two blocks; Hannah Nash with 41 kills, two aces, five digs, two blocks; Josie Aull with 87 assists, 11 aces, 12 digs; Kenzie McDowell with 15 kills, 11 digs, four blocks; Sarah Payne with 18 digs, one kill.
“We played some really great competition there and looked to expand on some of our skills,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “Even though we wished we would’ve gone farther in the championship bracket, we still made the top eight bracket and took a top 20 state team (Covington Holy Cross) nose to nose. We are looking to take all that momentum into next week’s games against Owensboro on Monday and Breckinridge County on Tuesday.”
Holy Cross is 20-3. Trinity is 19-5.
SOCCER
SOUTH WARREN 7, OWENSBORO 0
Chandler Worth had 23 saves for OHS.
BOYS SOCCER
CATHOLIC 2, TODD CENTRAL 0
Owensboro Catholic beat Todd Central in the All ‘A’ 3rd-4th Region sectional at Catholic to advance to the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament next weekend in Frankfort.
Austin Martin had a goal, and Brody Martin had a goal and an assist. Thomas Eyre also had an assist. Parker Jones made two saves. Catholic is 7-4 on the season.
ST. PATRICK 3, DAVIESS COUNTY 1
Cameron Bell had a goal in the second half for Daviess County (11-3-1) against the St. Patrick team from Chicago. The game was in the Tiger Invitational at Evansville Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.