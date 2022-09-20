It took a little time for Whitesville Trinity to get up to full speed Monday night. The Lady Raiders dropped their first set at Owensboro High School, then won three straight for a 3-1 victory after reaching the round of 8 in the All ‘A’ Classic Volleyball Tournament last weekend.

Trinity won 23-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22.

