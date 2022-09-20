It took a little time for Whitesville Trinity to get up to full speed Monday night. The Lady Raiders dropped their first set at Owensboro High School, then won three straight for a 3-1 victory after reaching the round of 8 in the All ‘A’ Classic Volleyball Tournament last weekend.
Trinity won 23-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22.
The Lady Raider went to 20-5 on the season. They went 2-1 in the All ‘A’, being eliminated by Covington Holy Cross.
“We came out a little tired in the first set. Props to Owensboro for coming out ready to go. We had too many errors in the first set, but once we started rolling we started to lock in a little bit.”
Trinity jumped on top 15-5 in the second set and it built a 17-5 lead in the third set.
OHS fought back a couple of times in the fourth set, cutting the deficit to 23-22. Georgia Howard had a kill and Hannah Nash put down another kill to end the set and the match.
“The first set we started out a little rocky, we were like ‘we’ve got to get this going,’ ” Nash said. “Energy is such a big part of our game, if we have energy we’re going to play better. We weren’t swinging hard at the beginning, we started swinging hard and that’s what gets us the points. We’ve got to play hard for every point.”
Nash finished with 20 kills and Georgia Howard had 11 kills. Addison Mills had nine kills and Kenzie McDowell had eight. Josie Aull had 50 assists. Caroline Hall had 20 digs, Abby Payne had 17 digs, and Howard had 13 digs.
“We are starting to hit that line to where we want to stay here with that competition,” Morris said. “I think if we can ride that line all the way through postseason we will be good.”
Owensboro fell to 4-12. The Lady Devils came back to win the first set, but they couldn’t sustain momentum in the second or third sets.
“The first set we came out with energy, we kept the ball alive, we eliminated unforced errors, we were serving more aggressive and that was able to keep them out of system,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “That gave us some offensive power the first set. The second and third sets we didn’t play our game, it was unforced errors. Trinity is such a good team they are going to keep the ball alive and make you make errors. We have to eliminate that. Our fourth set we came out, our block was better, we gave ourselves more of a chance.”
Brooklyn Williams had 13 kills for Owensboro. Mia Covington and Addie Travis each had seven kills. Ava Fincher had 14 assists.
