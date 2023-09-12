Whitesville Trinity has a board of goals in the volleyball locker room. Getting back to the All ‘A’ State Tournament was one of the chief goals for this season.
“On the board of goals in the locker room that one was at the top,” said Hannah Nash, one of three seniors on the Trinity team.
Trinity reached that goal by beating Owensboro Catholic in the All ‘A’ regional championship last Saturday at McLean County. Trinity won 2-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-19) for its second straight All ‘A’ regional crown.
The Lady Raiders fell to Catholic in a regular-season game on Aug. 26 by a 3-2 score (22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-11).
There were some differences in how Trinity approached the Lady Aces in the All ‘A’.
“The first time we played well for half of it, I think we ended up getting tired, they were able to sneak one out,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “Being fresh, amped, ready to go on Saturday was a difference.”
“We just came out with a lot more energy,” Trinity’s Georgia Howard said. “When we played them in season, we were just dead. When played in the All ‘A’ we kept going, we kept moving.”
“The first seven points Saturday the crowd was crazy, and it stayed that way throughout the game,” Nash said.
Trinity is now 15-4 and going to the All ‘A’ State Tournament later this week for the second straight year.
Trinity has a 12th District game scheduled Tuesday at the Horn Community Center. Trinity starts Friday night in All ‘A’ pool play against Kentucky Country Day at 5:45 p.m. CT at Eastern Kentucky University. Trinity’s second game Friday willbe against Walton-Verona at 7:15 p.m. CT. Trinity will meet Sayre in a third pool play game Saturday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
Eight teams advance to the championship bracket Saturday, with a state championship game set for 2 p.m. CT at Alumni Coliseum at EKU.
Morris thinks Trinity stacks up well with other top teams in the All ‘A’ state field, which includes St. Henry and defending All ‘A’ state champion Paintsville.
The All ‘A’ 3rd Region crown capped a good week for Trinity, which beat Owensboro 3-1, then fell to Apollo 3-1, before starting All ‘A’ Saturday with a 2-0 win over McLean County before meeting Owensboro Catholic.
“It was good when we got humbled by Apollo,” Nash said. “We were playing well, we were excited, but it was like sometimes you lose. It was good to take the loss and learn from it.”
The loss to Apollo got Trinity refocused for All ‘A’.
“It showed us we can’t just come into a gym and expect to win, we’ve got to work for it,” Howard said.
Nash has 200 kills on the season to lead Trinity. Howard has 129 kills and 108 digs. Kenzie McDowell has 415 assists and 106 digs. Caroline Hall has 196 digs. Addison Mills has 75 kills and a team-leading 22 blocks.
