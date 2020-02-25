Breckinridge County defeated Hancock County 60-46 in the opening round of the girls’ 11th District Basketball Tournament on Monday night at Meade County High School in Brandenburg.
In the second semifinal, host Meade County defeated Frederick Fraize, 91-27.
Breckinridge County (20-9) will meet Meade County (18-11) for the championship at 6 p.m. (CT) on Thursday.
Hancock County wraps up its season at 15-16, and Frederick Fraize finishes at 9-20.
12TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Edmonson County defeated Whitesville Trinity 37-28 in the first round of the girls’ 12th District Basketball Tournament at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield.
In the second semifinal, host Grayson County posted a 66-50 victory over Butler County.
Edmonson County (19-10) and Grayson County (20-11) meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the title.Whitesville Trinity and Butler County close out their respective seasons at 13-17.
