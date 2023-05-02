Carson Fitzgerald-Brady McBrayer from Whitesville Trinity were third in the Region 1 Bass Fishing Tournament last Saturday at Lake Barkley. The top 21 fishing teams from the region advance to the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Tournament on May 12-13 at Kentucky Lake.
Muhlenberg County’s Spencer Shemwell-Gavin Lee were fourth and Dade Vincent-Brock Vincent were fifth in the regional.
Clayton Cruze-Jake Davenport from Ohio County were eighth.
Muhlenberg County’s Braydon Hembree-Dylan Eubanks were 12th and Isaish Smith-Chase Rickard were 13th.
Chandler Blandford-Austin King from Ohio County were 15th.
Whitesville Trinity’s Nathan Wathen-Easton Pedley were 20th.
SOFTBALL DAVIESS COUNTY WINS 4 GAMES
Daviess County beat Madisonville-North Hopkins 7-1 on Monday, getting home runs from Jessie Daniels, Sadie Morris and Annie Newman. Daniels and Newman hit their homers back-to-back in the bottom of the third inning.
Raylee Roby struck out five, walked four and limited M-NH to two hits.
Daviess County also collected three wins in the Lafayette 5-Star General Tournament last Saturday.
DC beat Lexington Catholic 2-1, Lafayette 7-2 and Assumption 9-1. Daniels hit home runs against Lafayette and Assumption. Daniels had a home run, a triple and four RBIs against Assumption.
Daviess County is ranked No. 4 and 19-2 on the season.
