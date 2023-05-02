Carson Fitzgerald-Brady McBrayer from Whitesville Trinity were third in the Region 1 Bass Fishing Tournament last Saturday at Lake Barkley. The top 21 fishing teams from the region advance to the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Tournament on May 12-13 at Kentucky Lake.

Muhlenberg County’s Spencer Shemwell-Gavin Lee were fourth and Dade Vincent-Brock Vincent were fifth in the regional.

