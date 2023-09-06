Whitesville Trinity got stronger hitting the ball as its volleyball match went along at Owensboro High School on Tuesday night.
That helped Trinity to a 3-1 win at the OHS gym. Trinity came through 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19.
The Lady Raiders went to 13-3 on the season, and they have won eight of their last nine matches.
“We played well after we settled in,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “We had that rocky moment where it looked like we had been off for four days, but then we settled in and played well.”
Georgia Howard had 13 kills and Hannah Nash added 12 for Trinity. Kenzie McDowell had seven kills, Emily McDaniel and Addison Mills each had five kills. Ella Reed had four kills. Caroline Hall had 30 assists and 17 digs. Nash had 24 assists and 10 digs.
Trinity was up much of the first set, but OHS made a run with Chase Mather serving, going up 23-18. OHS closed out the set with a kill from Kiersten Taylor.
Trinity got its hitting game going more in the second set, getting on a 5-0 run to go up 24-18 on a McDowell kill.
Trinity got up 18-9 in the third set and maintained momentum to win it 25-20. Trinity was up 23-16 in the fourth set before closing it out with a kill from Mills.
“The more aggressive we are, the more we can put bigger runs together,” Morris said. “That’s one thing we talked about, I thought we adapted well. Kudos to Owensboro, they got blocks up and touches on everything. We had to adapt quickly in order to score off our swings. It did take a little bit, but we started to score.
“The girls with double-figure kills are our ones that we feed a lot. We’ve been able to put together some wins, compete here in the region. That’s one thing little Trinity likes to do, is compete.”
Taylor had eight kills and seven digs for Owensboro (5-7). Chase Mather had nine kills and 12 digs for OHS. Ava Fincher had seven kills and 24 assists. Addie Travis had six kills and 10 digs. Anna Travis had five kills and 10 digs. Addie Travis and Mollie Bratcher each had two blocks.
“Trinity is a good team, we knew they were going to push to the end,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “We came out with fight, fought to the end, but there were a lot of mental mistakes on our side. We had 13 missed serves, against a good team we can’t dig ourselves in a hole back there. That’s a momentum killer. We let them get on too many service runs. There were lots of times in the match when we would go back and forth, but the service runs killed us.
“Our block did a little bit. Our block wasn’t where I wanted it to be all the time. I think we’ve done a better job with that. We’ve got to get stronger with our hands. I think they took advantage of our block at times.”
Owensboro hosts Hancock County on Thursday. Trinity plays at Apollo on Thursday.
