OWESPTS-05-12-23 STATE BASS FISHING

Brady McBrayer, left, and Carson Fitzgerald practice Thursday for the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championships.

 Submittted photo

Carson Fitzgerald and Brady McBrayer from Whitesville Trinity were third in the Region 1 Fishing Tournament on April 29 on Lake Barkley.

There were three boats from Trinity entered in the regional, and two of them advanced to the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championships on Friday at Saturday at Kentucky Lake.

