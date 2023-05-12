Carson Fitzgerald and Brady McBrayer from Whitesville Trinity were third in the Region 1 Fishing Tournament on April 29 on Lake Barkley.
There were three boats from Trinity entered in the regional, and two of them advanced to the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championships on Friday at Saturday at Kentucky Lake.
Nathan Wathen and Easton Pedley were in 20th overall, which just got that Whitesville Trinity boat into the State competition. There were 21 fishing teams that advanced from the regional tournament.
“We had two teams qualify for state from a very small school, and we only had three boats go to regional so that’s a pretty big deal,” said BJ Fitzgerald, Trinity boat captain and team coach.
Muhlenberg County had four boats qualify for the state championships. Spencer Shemwell and Gavin Lee were fourth. Dade Vincent and Brock Vincent were fifth. Braydon Hembree and Dylan Eubanks in 12th, Isaish Smith and Chase Rickard in 13th were the other Muhlenberg qualifiers for the state championships.
Dade Vincent and Brock Vincent were third overall in the 2022 Bass Fishing State Championships.
“We’re hoping, we’re going to go out there and go fishing,” Muhlenberg coach Cody Napier said. “Brock and Dade came in third last year. I expect us to be up there, go out there and compete. We need to get the fish to cooperate, each day is different.
“This is the third time we’ve brought four, any of these boys coming down here have as much of a chance to win it as anybody else. They compete as a team, it makes each team a little better.”
Ohio County had Clayton Cruze and Jake Davenport in eighth, and Chandler Blandford and Austin King in 15th, reach the state championships.
Weather could have an impact on the bass championships. The regionals were in wind and rain, and there could be rain and thunderstorms this weekend.
“I think the rain will be good for us,” BJ said. “We ran 40 miles to get our fish in the rain and cold. We are going to be looking for smallmouth to bite. Our experience on Kentucky Lake, that’s the home lake to our region. I feel like the ball is in our court, we’ve got to capitalize.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.