Whitesville Trinity shot the basketball exceptionally well for its first boys game of the season Friday night.
Trinity held off Daviess County for a 66-61 win at DC’s gym. DC went to 1-1.
Putting the ball through the basket was supposed to be a strength for the Raiders this season, and it certainly was through three quarters.
Trinity made 27-of-44 from the field for 61%. It was 8-of-15 from 3-point range for 53%.
Trinity jumped out to a 26-11 lead early in the second quarter, but Daviess County went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 26-21. Trinity was up 35-30 at halftime.
Trinity went back in front by 11 points early in the third quarter and took a 56-49 lead into the final period.
DC trailed 64-61 with 1:04 left after two free throws by Gage Phelps, but two free throws by Nick Goetz with 11 seconds to go sealed the win for the Raiders.
Trinity was very balanced with Landon Huff scoring 15 points, Nolan Mills adding 13, Nathan Hernandez and Landon Smith each getting 12. Huff and Smith each had six rebounds.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who returned, Nick Goetz led our team in shooting last year, Nate and Gavin (Howard) were right behind him,” Trinity coach Nathan West said. “Landon has taken a big step forward, that’s something he worked on this summer. We spend a lot of time on it.”
Trinity did a good job withstanding DC’s charge in the second half.
“Our execution, definitely at the end, we hit some big free throws, we handled some pressure there,” West said. “This is always a big game, handling the moment and the pressure was big for us. Landon Smith we’ve had a concerted effort to get him in the paint. We’ve got to get more out of him inside. He spent a ton of time working on finishing and it’s showed.”
Phelps scored 21 points to lead Daviess County. Jack Payne has 14 points and Houston Oberst added 12. Oberst made four 3-pointers. Payne had seven rebounds and four assists. Evan Hillard had six rebounds and four assists for the Panthers.
DC made 22-of-51 from the floor for 43% and it hit 7-of-22 from 3-point range for 31%. DC hit 10-of-12 free throws for 83%.
“I hated the start that we got but I liked that we responded,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “We’ve got to shore some things up defensively. I was proud of our guys responding, but we’ve got to figure out how to get stops.”
DC needs to shoot 3-pointers and have Phelps scoring inside.
“We need to shoot somewhere in the range of 20 plus 3s, we know we’ve got to share the ball,” Hayden said. “I thought we were a little stagnant early. Gage is going to have to score for us, he’s got to keep attacking the rim, we’re really going to rely on him to produce some points.”
TRINITY 19 16 21 10 — 66
DAVIESS COUNTY 11 19 19 12 — 61
Whitesville Trinity (66) — Huff 15, Mills 13, Smith 12, N. Hernandez 12, Goetz 8, Howard 3.
Daviess County (61) — Phelps 21, Payne 14, Oberst 12, Brown 5, Hillard 4, Renfrow 3, Floyd 2.
