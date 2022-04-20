Whitesville Trinity beat Owensboro 5-1 in softball Tuesday in Whitesville.

Katherine Hibbitt was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Trinity (8-5). Cassidy Morris was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Trinity had 10 hits, OHS had seven. Allie Barnett picked up the pitching win for Trinity. Kirsten Tindle took the loss for OHS (3-10).

TENNIS BOYS APOLLO 5 OWENSBORO 4

Stetson Osborne/Evan Wilson, Luke Austin/Ben Austin and Jamison Franey/Maddox Tucker had doubles wins for Apollo.

Ben Austin and Jamison Franey had singles wins for Apollo.

Dylan Mather, Walker Gaddis, John Clay Ford and Andrew Diebel had singles victories for Owensboro.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4 MEADE COUNTY 1

The Aces got singles wins from Matthew Hyland and Patrick Hauke in Brandenburg.

Doubles victors for Catholic included Cooper Danzer/Houston Danzer and Brett Conder/Tucker Ray.

GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5 MEADE COUNTY 0

Singles winners for the Lady Aes in Brandenburg were Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman and Isabelle Reisz.

Doubles victories from Aisha Merchant/Olivia Hayden and Claire Augenstein/Katelyn Mitchell completed the sweep.