Whitesville Trinity beat Warren Central 11-0 in softball Friday at Trinity.
Macie Aguilar was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Trinity. Cassidy Morris was 3-for-3, with a double and three RBIs. Katherine Hibbitt was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Abby Payne was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Allie Barnett had a double for Trinity.
Allie Graham was the winning pitcher.
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 GRAYSON COUNTY 0
Kylie Westerfield and Ella House each had three RBIs to lift Hancock County to the 5-inning shutout in Hawesville. Westerfield was 1-for-3 with a run scored. House was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Lily Roberts threw a 2-hitter and struck out seven.
MADISONVILLE-NH 13 OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Catholic managed three hits against Madisonville-North Hopkins. Catholic committed five errors in the game.
BASEBALL GREENWOOD 8 OHIO COUNTY 5
Matthew Smith was 3-for-4 for Ohio County. Jaylen Walker was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Jacob Gregory was 2-for-3 and Ashton Farris was 2-for-3. Ohio County is 4-2
