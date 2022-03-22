Whitesville Trinity softball got a walk-off single in the seventh inning by Macie Aguilar to drop Ohio County 5-4 Monday at Trinity.
Cassidy Morris and Georgia Howard each hit a double for Trinity. Allie Graham was the winning pitcher.
Katherine Hibbitt was 2-for-2 with a 2-run home run for the Lady Raiders.
HANCOCK COUNTY 10 BUTLER COUNTY 0
Ella House had a home run and was 3-for-3. Kylie Westerfield had a double and was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Baylee Estes was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Ella Staples was 2-for-4. Halle Coomes was 2-for-3.
Lily Roberts had 10 strikeouts for Hancock County.
BASEBALL OHIO COUNTY 4 BUTLER COUNTY 1
Jaylen Walker struck out seven for Ohio County. Clayton Goff, Jacob Gregory and Derek Bradley each had a hit and scored a run for Ohio County.
McLEAN COUNTY 10 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0
HB Whitaker was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead McLean County. Connor Mitchuson scored three runs and had a double for the Cougars. Ayden Rice struck out six for McLean County.
TENNIS BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 OWENSBORO 2
The Aces won at Centre Court behind singles victories from Matthew Hyland, Cooper Danzer, Houston Danzer, Patrick Hauke and John Crawford Silvert.
Doubles victors for Catholic included Tucker Ray/Brett Conder and Nolan Murphy/Sam Fulkerson.
Winners for OHS were Dylan Mather in singles and Mather/Arlo Johnson in doubles.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8 OWENSBORO 1
The Lady Aces picked up a victory at Centre Court, getting singles wins from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Isabella Reisz, Hadley Corley and Molly Meyer.
Catholic also got doubles victories from Aisha Merchant/Olivia Hayden, Claire Augenstein/Katelyn Mitchell and Elizabeth Hayden/Julia Marshall.
Owensboro’s Isabella Tipmore earned a singles win.
