Whitesville Trinity has been working to get to .500 on the softball field this season.
Trinity is 12-16 with a team that lost five key players from last season. Trinity was 18-12 and reached the 3rd Region Tournament in 2022.
“We’ve got three good senior leaders,” Trinity coach Carrie Wilkerson said. “Abby Payne is one of our seniors, when he’s hitting she’s on.”
Payne is the shortstop, and she is batting .405 with 13 doubles and 18 RBIs. Allie Graham and Allie Barnett are the other two seniors for Trinity, and they alternate between pitcher and second base. Barnett has 14 starts and Graham has 13 starts in the circle.
Trinity is starting two 7th graders, and an 8th grader has been starting here and there, Wilkerson said. Sophie Hatfield is a 7th grader batting cleanup who is hitting .333 with a team-high 21 RBIs. Ella Morris is a 7th grader in right field who has 13 RBIs, along with Georgia Howard.
Sophomore catcher Madison McDaniel is a left-handed leadoff hitter who stepped into the role of catcher a couple of weeks into the season.
“She’s really stepped up, she usually finds a way to get on base,” Wilkerson said.
Trinity went 4-0 during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Trinity also beat Lyon County 10-9 and Bowling Green 10-8 in the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang Stampede a couple of weeks ago.
Trinity’s last game was a 16-6 win over Ohio County back on May 2. A game scheduled with Owensboro High School on Monday was canceled because of rain and storms. Trinity has four games left on its schedule.
“How we play is dependent on the first inning,” Wilkerson said. “We use our first inning to warm up, and that has been a struggle. We hit really well against Ohio, we got three hits in the first inning.”
Trinity and Grayson County will have to draw or flip for the 3-4 seeds in the 12th District Tournament. Butler County and Edmonson County will do the same thing for the 1-2 seeds in the 12th District.
“I think we have a really good shot to advance,” Wilkerson said. “When we come to play we can compete with just about anybody. Our players are very confident, they’re very competitive, they usually keep playing to the very last out”
This is Wilkerson’s first year as head coach at Trinity.
