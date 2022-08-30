Whitesville Trinity beat Butler County 3-0 in volleyball Monday night.
Trinity won 25-10, 25-9, 25-12. Trinity is 9-3.
Abby Payne had four kills, four aces for Trinity. Addison Mills had three kills. Caroline Hall had seven aces. Georgia Howard had nine digs. Hannah Nash had 13 kills. Josie Aull had 24 assists. Kenzie McDowell had four kills.
M-NH BEATS OHIO
Madisonville-North Hopkins beat Ohio County 3-2 (17-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7) at Madisonville.
Caroline Law had 31 assists, 10 digs for Ohio County. Camryn Kennedy had 16 kills. Kaitlyn Sampson had 12 kills, 12 digs. Haeli Browning had 18 digs. Ohio County is 8-3.
