Carson Fitzgerald and Blake McBrayer from Whitesville Trinity were second place in the Region 1 Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Lake Barkley.
Fitzgerald was first in the big bass competition.
They brought in 14 pounds, 13 ounces. Their biggest bass was 4 pounds, 3 ounces. The Trinity team qualified for the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Tournament in two weeks at Kentucky Dam Marina.
There were 27 schools and 102 teams in the regional.
