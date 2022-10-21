Whitesville Trinity will open the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament next Monday at Meade County High School.
Trinity is 12th District champion and one of the favorites for the regional title, and it will meet Breckinridge County at 5:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 24. The regional draw was Thursday.
Daviess County, runner-up in the 9th District, will play Ohio County, the 10th District champion, at 7:30 p.m. CT Monday.
Ohio County has the best record in the region at 26-6. Trinity is next at 27-7. Daviess County is 18-11 and is 2-time defending regional champion. They are all in the top half of the bracket. Breck County is 10-14.
Host Meade County (20-7) will face Edmonson County (19-13) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CT. Owensboro Catholic, 9th District champion, will meet Muhlenberg County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Owensboro Catholic is 17-9. Muhlenberg is 12-20.
The two Monday winners will meet in a Wednesday semifinal at 5:30 p.m. CT at Meade County.
The two Tuesday winners will meet in a Wednesday semifinal at 7:30 p.m. CT.
The regional championship game is Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
