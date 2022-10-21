Whitesville Trinity will open the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament next Monday at Meade County High School.

Trinity is 12th District champion and one of the favorites for the regional title, and it will meet Breckinridge County at 5:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 24. The regional draw was Thursday.

