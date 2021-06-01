Whitesville Trinity pulled off the upset in the 12th District Baseball Tournament, beating No. 1 seed and host Butler County 4-3 on Monday in Morgantown.
Trinity’s Carter Crisp drove in winning run with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning. Trinity’s Hayden Aull went 2-for-4.
Trinity is 5-18. Butler County’s season ended 11-16.
Trinity will face Edmonson County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the district championship in Morgantown.
Edmonson County beat Grayson County 4-2 in eight innings in the other first round game in the 12th District tournament.
10TH DISTRICT
Muhlenberg County advanced to the district championship game with a 5-0 win over McLean County on Monday at Hartford.
Ohio County and Muhlenberg County met for the district crown later Monday evening.
McLean County finished 10-20.
SOFTBALL 12TH DISTRICT
Whitesville Trinity scored three runs in the top of the eighth and held on for an 8-6 win over Edmonson County at Whitesville.
Macie Aguilar was 3-for-4 for Trinity. Katherine Hibbitt was 3-for-5 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Cassidy Morris also had 2 RBIs.
Georgia Howard was 3-for-5 with a game-tying double that scored two runs in the seventh inning.
Allie Barnett was 3-for-4.
Edmonson County was led by Alexa Henderson with a solo home run. Mariena Thomas was 3-for-4 and Abbie Slaughter was 2-for-4 with a double.
Trinity had 15 hits and left 10 runners on base. Trinity is 14-15.
Edmonson County’s season ended 13-16.
Trinity will face Butler County at 5:30 p.m. for the district championship.
Butler County beat Grayson County 19-9 in the other first round game of the 12th District Tournament.
Olivia Austin had a double and 4 RBIs for Butler County. Carly Jones had a solo home run and three RBIs. Autumn Proctor had a triple. Aliceson Hunt had a triple and two RBIs. Aleace Hall was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and 3 RBIs. Isabella Akers was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Conley Moore was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Shelby Davis was 3-for-3 and three doubles and 4 RBIs for Grayson County. Hannah Franklin had 2 RBIs. Addy Bratcher was 3-for-4 with a double.
Butler County is 29-7. Grayson County finished 7-26.
11TH DISTRICT
Hancock County topped Breckinridge County 3-2 despite committing five errors. Braley Roberts went 2-for-3 as Hancock County managed eight hits. The Lady Hornets are 20-14.
Breck County also had eight hits and finished 22-12.
The Lady Hornets will meet Meade County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Brandenburg for the district title.
10TH DISTRICT
Ohio County beat McLean County 2-1 at Hartford. The Lady Eagles will meet Muhlenberg County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the district championship.
Ohio County is 9-18. McLean County finished its season 6-19.
