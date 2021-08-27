There was no turning back the Whitesville Trinity volleyball team on Thursday night.
Cassidy Morris had 15 kills and five digs to help lead the Lady Raiders to a five-set upset of perennial 3rd Region power Owensboro Catholic in a high school volleyball match at the OCHS gymnasium.
Trinity rallied to win 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10.
“We played extremely well tonight all the way around,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “It took us a while to get our momentum going, but we eventually settled in and played our game.”
In addition to the production from Morris, the Lady Raiders were led by Georgia Howard (12 kills, 12 digs, three aces), Josie Aull (34 assists, four digs), Abby Payne (22 digs, two aces), Taylor Pedley (20 digs), Hannah Nash (eight kills, six blocks, three digs), Raylee Higdon (five digs), and Kenzie McDowell (two kills).
With the victory, Trinity improves to 7-3. Owensboro Catholic falls to 1-1.
OHS BLANKS FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
Owensboro dominated visiting Franklin-Simpson 25-10, 25-14, 25-8 at the OHS gymnasium.
The Lady Devils (6-3) were led by Mia Covington (nine kills, three assists, four digs), Maya Joska (five aces, six assists), Kennedy Thompson (13 digs), Hannah Ashley (three aces, six digs), Chase Mather (three kills, three digs), Brooklyn Williams (five kills, three digs), Ava Fincher (three assists), Addison Travis (two kills), and Addie McDaniel (four digs).
LADY EAGLES TOP EDMONSON
Ohio County posted a 25-14, 25-12 victory over host Edmonson County in Brownsville.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were Caroline Law (9 assists, seven aces), Kaitlyn Sampson (five digs), Kara Porter (three kills), Heaven Vanover (three kills, five digs), Madison Kircher (four digs), and Madison Decker (five kills).
Ohio County is now 5-4.
GIRLS’ SOCCER OHIO COUNTY 7, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4
Carly Embry scored five goals to lift the Lady Eagles over the defending 3rd Region champion Lady Aces in Hartford.
Emily Goff added two goals for Ohio County, which improves to 3-1. Lady Eagles goalkeeper Gracie Hall was credited with 15 saves.
Maddie Hayden scored two goals for Owensboro Catholic (6-2), which also got goals from Katie Riney and Jahaira Ward.
BOYS’ SOCCER MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5, HOPKINSVILLE 1
Ty Hardison scored a pair of goals to lift the host Mustangs to victory over the Tigers in Greenville.
Also scoring goals for Muhlenberg (5-1-2) were Nate Harper, Ryan Jones and Dylan Niemi.
Niemi had two assists and teammates Kamden Newman and Mason Lile also had scoring passes.
Mustangs goalkeeper Oak Shain produced seven saves.
