Whitesville Trinity has played with some good attitude about what its volleyball team has accomplished so far this season.
Trinity has won 14 of its last 15 matches and is 18-4 overall, with the most wins in the 3rd Region. The Lady Raiders have split with perennial regional powers Apollo and Owensboro Catholic. Trinity’s second meeting with Catholic was in the 3rd-4th Region All ‘A’ Sectional.
Trinity and Catholic will meet again to close out the regular season on Oct. 16 at Catholic.
Trinity also has a 3-1 win over Breckinridge County (25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24).
“With the group I had coming in, we expected to have a successful season like it has been,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “The difference has been getting those big in-region game wins against Apollo, Breck and Catholic.”
Trinity has experience and confidence in pretty equal measure.
“We’ve fallen into a groove, a lot of same girls have been playing together,” said Taylor Pedley, a senior libero. “We as a team getting in our head that we can beat these big teams has been a big thing this year.
“We’ve tried to play to that level every time when we’ve played the bigger teams. Before this year we didn’t know that we could do this thing, beating them, but once we figured that out we can go out and do it.”
Daniel Morris wants the team to come out swinging, being aggressive hitting at the net.
“We match up talent-wise pretty good with anybody in the region,” Daniel said. “From our bench energy to the on-floor energy, any time we have a huge amount of energy we can compete with anybody.”
Sophomore Hannah Nash leads the team with 189 kills (going into the win over Butler County on Friday). Nash’s 24 blocks also leads the Lady Raiders.
Senior Cassidy Morris has 182 kills. Junior Josie Aull has 516 assists, or 8.6 assists per set.
Pedley has 244 digs. Abigail Payne has 191 digs. Georgia Howard has 182 digs. Howard also has a team-high 40 service aces.
Aull gets the offense going as the main setter. Pedley has made some big plays that have kept Trinity in big matches, according to Daniel Morris.
Cassidy Morris and Nash have had a lot of offense rolling through them up front.
Daniel Morris thinks the team he coaches needs to become better at finishing matches, and not let opponents hang around.
“We lose focus sometimes,” Cassidy Morris said. “Once we get back in focus we usually come together and prove ourselves.
“Our chemistry, I thought it would come along pretty quick, we knew since freshmen year we could be good this year.”
Not getting to the All ‘A’ state tournament was a setback for Trinity. The team still has other big goals in mind, and how it has played so far can get it going in the postseason as well.
“We’ve been playing well together,” Aull said. “The chemistry has been there the past 15 games. We are playing with confidence, and I think it comes from our friendships on the team.”
If there is a time when Trinity could be positioned to reach the regional finals, this could be it.
“This is the Trinity team that can compete for the regional title,” Daniel Morris said. “We have built our confidence, and it started with our win over Catholic, we’re here to get the job done.”
