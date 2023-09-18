Whitesville Trinity reached the semifinals of the All ‘A’ Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Trinity fell to St. Henry 2-0 (25-10, 25-10) at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Trinity topped Somerset Christian School 2-0 in the championship bracket quarterfinals (25-12, 25-18). Trinity beat Sayre 2-0 to go 3-0 in pool play (25-14, 25-19).
On Saturday: Addison Mills had four kills, one dig. Caroline Hall had 24 digs, three assists. Ella Reed had two kills, two digs. Emily McDaniel had five kills, two aces. Georgia Howard had 11 kills, 13 digs, three aces. Hannah Nash had 25 kills, 10 digs. Kenzie McDowell had 45 assists, eight kills, eight digs, six aces. Sarah Payne had 10 digs.
SOCCER
DAVIESS COUNTY WINS 2
Daviess County beat Calloway County 7-0, and DC beat Murray 3-1 at Murray.
Bailey Brown scored three goals, Mary Evelyn Wiman scored two goals and had an assist against Calloway. Cah Ler Dah and Molly Floyd each scored a goal against Calloway. Kate McCain and Jessie Harwood had assists.
Mary Evelyn Wiman, Molly Floyd, and Brown scored goals against Murray.
Daviess County is 12-4 on the season.
CATHOLIC WINS IN ALL ‘A’
Catholic beat Todd County Central 10-0 in the All ‘A’ Classic qualifier at Elkton.
Allie Marston led Catholic with four goals. Ginny Young, Mallary Bailey, Chloe Marston, Elizabeth Hayden, Jahaira Ward and Carly Murphy each had one goal for Catholic.
Young had four assists. Elle Brey, Kate Denton, Elizabeth Hayden and Allie Marston each had an assist for Catholic. Abby Payne had her seventh shutout in goal.
BOYS
SOCCER
DAVIESS COUNTY 4, NORTH HARDIN 0
Taylor Hoak, Palmer Templeton, Cameron Bell and Jack Quisenberry each scored goals. Hoak and Sam Glover had assists. Daviess County is 14-3 on the season.
CATHOLIC IN ALL A
Todd County Central beat Owensboro Catholic 4-1 in the All ‘A’ Classic qualifier. Brody Martin scored for Catholic and Owen Brey assisted. Ben Dawson had six saves. Catholic is 6-7.
