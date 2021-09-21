By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Whitesville Trinity beat Grayson County, 3-0, in a volleyball match Monday night at Leitchfield.
Trinity won 25-17, 25-17, 25-15. Georgia Howard had 14 digs and five kills. Josie Aull had 32 assists. Cassidy Morris had 10 kills. Abby Payne had 16 digs. Hannah Nash had 13 kills and seven digs.
Trinity is 16-4 on the season.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC WINS ALL ‘A’ CONSOLATION
Owensboro Catholic won the consolation bracket of the All ‘A’ State Volleyball Tournament last weekend in Richmond.
Catholic went 4-2 in the event, beating Somerset Christian 15-25,25-20,25-20 in the consolation final. Catholic also beat Clinton County (2-0), Whitefield Academy 2-1 and Caldwell County 2-0. Catholic lost to Holy Cross 2-0 and eventual ‘A’ state champion St. Henry 2-0.
Cate Sights had 59 kills, 37 digs and six aces in the All ‘A’.
Hadley Latham had 23 kills. Emily Christian had 54 digs.
Paige Miles had 11 kills, 10 digs and 43 assists. Kennedy Murphy had 11 kills,14 aces,14 digs, 81 assists and five blocks. Abigail Williams had 22 kills. Blair Riney had 23 digs. Olivia Castlen had 12 kills.
Catholic is 13-5 on the season.
SOCCER McLEAN COUNTY 10, BUTLER COUNTY 0
Katie Knight had three goals for McLean County. Abigail Humphrey and Briley Owens had two goals each. Maddie McKittrick had two goals and Jalee Pinkston had one goal.
Humphrey had three assists. McKittrick and Pinkston each had two assists. McLean County is 6-7.
BOYS SOCCER MADISONVILLE-NH 5, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2
Owensboro Catholic got goals from Austin Martin and Brody Martin. Brody Martin and Caleb Ward had assists. Parker Jones made five saves for Catholic (3-7-1).
Logan Terry had two goals and two assists to lead M-NH.
