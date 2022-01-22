Whitesville Trinity is still working on its view of itself as a boys basketball team.
That picture looked much more positive after Trinity pulled out a 50-49 win over Grayson County on Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center.
The victory lifted Trinity to 8-8 and more importantly, 2-0 in the 12th District. That was the first district loss in three games for Grayson County.
A close 60-58 loss to Union County last Tuesday was another game that showed Trinity it can compete.
“We played well, but still a lot of it is getting them to buy in to how good they are,” Trinity coach Nathan West said. “Being a small school, it takes us a minute. We had a slow start in that game, but once we play against somebody for a while we know we can compete.
“We’ve got a good team. A lot of them are pretty experienced, the whole starting lineup from last year is back, we only have one senior. They were all sophomores, getting that experience last year helped. Right now, they are trying to figure out our offense too.”
The junior class now numbers six and Landon Huff has been a catalyst for the Raiders. Huff is a 6-foot-1 wing who has scored 15 points and grabbed 8.2 rebounds a game.
He is the only Trinity player scoring in double figures, and the team wants to get him involved in possessions early.
“We want to try and get a quick look, we want to try and get an advantage,” West said.
Huff is quick and can get up the sideline, and he is also a good offensive rebounder. West figured more than half of Huff’s rebounds were on the offensive end.
“As a team we can get a lot of them,” West said.
Trinity has four other players who are averaging between 8.8 points and 9.9 points a game. That group includes Landon Smith, Nathan Hernandez, Gavin Howard and Bailey Wright.
“It’s hard to guard a team like that,” West said. “Landon (Smith) is a guy we look for in terms of scoring. Bailey is very skilled inside, he’s working on his conditioning. Nathan can get going from 3, and he is a good finisher also.”
Hernandez has made 30-of-86 shots from distance for 34.9%. Smith is grabbing 6.3 rebounds a game and Wright is getting 5.8. Smith is a 6-5 junior and Wright is a 6-3 senior.
The team is working to improve on 40% shooting from the floor.
“The beginning part of season where we installed the offense, we were scoring a lot of points, but we weren’t playing good defense,” West said. “Early on in the season we tried to attack, now we’re using more out of the post. Bailey and Landon are coming around, we’re working a lot with their skill stuff in the post.”
The Raiders claimed a 67-55 win over Edmonson County to open 12th District play.
“Edmonson is a big district rival, I think we were a little anxious,” West said. “Once we got over our initial nerves we played well. We have a lot of district games coming up, important games. Each day in practice we’re focused on getting guys better, now we’re doing more skill development, now we’re kind of working on us.”
