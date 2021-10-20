Whitesville Trinity won the 12th District volleyball championship with a 3-0 victory over Grayson County on Tuesday at Edmonson County.
Trinity won 26-24, 25-12, 25-13. Both Trinity and Grayson will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament next week.
Trinity is 25-5.
Bailey Millay had six digs for Trinity. Cassidy Morris had 15 kills, six digs, two blocks. Abby Payne had five digs and one ace. Josie Aull had 35 assists and 19 digs.
Georgia Howard had 15 digs, six kills. Hannah Nash had 12 kills. Taylor Pedley had 15 digs. Kenzie McDowell had five kills. Corli Mills had one kill.
10th DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Ohio County beat Muhlenberg County 25-15, 25-17 25-19 in the 10th District championship game at McLean County.
Kaitlyn Sampson had seven digs, seven aces, six kills for Ohio County (19-10). Madison Decker had five kills, five digs. Heaven Vanover had seven digs, three kills. Madison Kircher had five digs. Caroline Law had 16 assists, seven kills, five digs.
Camryn Kennedy had 12 assists, nine kills, six digs. Lindsey Bryant had three aces.
Both Ohio and Muhlenberg County (10-19) will go to the 3d Region Tournament next week.
