Whitesville Trinity won the 12th District volleyball championship Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders swept Edmonson County 3-0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-20) at Grayson County High School.
Hannah Nash had 13 kills and Georgia Howard had eight kills. Caroline Hall had 11 digs. Josie Aull had 27 assists. Abby Payne had six digs and five kills.
Trinity will take a 27-7 record into the 3rd Region Tournament next week.
Edmonson County is 19-13 and will also advance to the regional tournament.
OHIO WINS 10th DISTRICT
Ohio County won the 10th District volleyball championship with a 3-0 sweep of Muhlenberg County on Tuesday night in Hartford. Ohio County won 25-13, 25-12, 25-13.
Caroline Law had 28 assists for Ohio County. Kaitlyn Sampson had 10 kills, eight digs. Camryn Kennedy had 11 kills, seven digs. Haeli Browning had four kills, two blocks. Ella Decker had three digs, two aces. Jalyn Whittaker had seven digs, two aces. Kate Hoskins had five kills.
Ohio County is 26-6. Both Ohio County and Muhlenberg County advance to the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.