Whitesville Trinity won the 3rd Region All “A” Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Raiders beat Owensboro Catholic 2-1 (26-28, 25-19, 25-15); Hancock County 2-0 (25-18, 25-12) and Edmonson County 2-0 (25-12, 25-17).
Abby Payne had 29 digs, three kills, three aces for Catholic. Addison Mills had 10 kills. Caroline Hall had 38 digs. Georgia Howard had 20 kills, 30 digs. Hannah Nash had 13 kills. Josie Aull had 50 assists, 12 digs, eight aces. Kenzie McDowell had 10 kills, 10 digs, six blocks. Sarah Payne had 16 digs.
In the Trinity match, Catholic’s Kennedy Murphy had 25 assists. Olivia Castlen had nine kills. Blair Riney had 12 digs and seven kills. Isabelle Reisz had 15 digs. Emily Christian had 21 digs. Karson Tipmore had 17 digs.
DAVIESS COUNTY SPLITS 2 MATCHES
DC beat Greenwood 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-18). DC lost to Elizabethtown 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-23).
Josie Newcom had 12 kills and two blocks against Greenwood. Kayedon Mattingly had seven blocks. Lexi Owen had 14 assists, five digs and five kills.
Newcom had 11 kills against E-town and Owen had 16 assists. Kayla Thomson and Kayedon Mattingly each had three blocks.
OHIO COUNTY
Ohio County won three matches at the Taylor County Throwdown Friday and Saturday, beating Spencer County and Green County on Friday. Ohio County beat Rockcastle County 25-15, 25-17 Saturday. Jalyn Whittaker had seven digs for Ohio County. Camryn Kennedy had six kills, five digs. Caroline Law had 13 assists, six digs. Kaitlyn Sampson had six kills, nine digs.
SOCCER
Bailey Brown scored two goals and Reagan Chinn added another goal for the Lady Panthers (8-4). Lillian Coombs had an assist.
BOYS SOCCER
Daviess County earned a win and a tie in the Elliott Wells Classic at Panther Field at Deer Park.
The Panthers beat Elizabethtown 5-2 after tying Louisville Butler 1-1 in their first match of the day.
Hayden Boswell had a hat trick against E-town. Ahmed Abdullahi scored one goal and Sam Glover scored another goal for the Panthers.
Cameron Bell had two assists for DC, while Abdullahi and Glover each added an assist, as did Davian Clark.
Carter Payne had the goal against Butler.
GOLF
Ohio County shot a 308 to win the Apollo Invitational at Ben Hawes. Matthew Brown and Seth Moore each shot 75 to lead Ohio County. Jacob Blackburn and Shawn Cotton each shot 79 for Ohio County.
