Whitesville Trinity won the 3rd Region All “A” Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Raiders beat Owensboro Catholic 2-1 (26-28, 25-19, 25-15); Hancock County 2-0 (25-18, 25-12) and Edmonson County 2-0 (25-12, 25-17).

Abby Payne had 29 digs, three kills, three aces for Catholic. Addison Mills had 10 kills. Caroline Hall had 38 digs. Georgia Howard had 20 kills, 30 digs. Hannah Nash had 13 kills. Josie Aull had 50 assists, 12 digs, eight aces. Kenzie McDowell had 10 kills, 10 digs, six blocks. Sarah Payne had 16 digs.

