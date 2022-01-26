LEXINGTON — Kellan Grady got all the praise for what he did in overtime to save the University of Kentucky.
The graduate shooting guard certainly deserved the credit, scoring eight points in overtime to push the No. 12 Wildcats to an 82-74 win over Mississippi State.
But in a game where UK had a good lead and was gaining control with 12 minutes left, then found itself in serious trouble in the closing minutes, it needed every possession it could get.
That was where Oscar Tshiebwe had so much influence in UK holding on.
Tshiebwe seemed to get every rebound when Mississippi State would miss, he seemed to get every rebound when a Kentucky teammate would miss.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pounder pulled down a rebound off a missed Sahvir Wheeler free throw with 38 seconds left that gave Wheeler another free throw.
Wheeler made 1-of-2 on the second set of foul shots, and those points would be the final margin.
“The last rebound, I had to fight for it for us to win the game,” Tshiebwe said.
He pretty much treated every rebound that way as he finished with 21 points and 22 rebounds. Tshiebwe now has five 20-rebound games.
“He had 21 and 22, it’s crazy but it sounds like just another game for him,” Grady said of his first-year teammate. “He’s an interior presence. Our interior presence ultimately outplayed Mississippi State.”
Look at it this way for some perspective. Tshiebwe had 22 rebounds and helped Kentucky get 44 total rebounds. Mississippi State had 33 rebounds as a team.
Tshiebwe likes to talk about toughness and going to fight to earn victories for the Wildcats.
“It was about toughness,” Tshiebwe said. “You’ve got to be responsible for everything on the court.”
Kentucky was in a major fight the last 10 minutes of the game. It was right about this time that both Jacob Toppin and Tshiebwe left the game after getting some bad ankle twists.
Toppin was out for much of the last 10 minutes of regulation before he returned late in overtime.
“I thought he’d blown his Achilles,” UK coach John Calipari said of how Toppin hit the floor after taking a bad spill on a drive.
Toppin had gone to the locker room first and was back there for a while. Tshiebwe also went to the locker room to get an ankle re-taped.
Calipari didn’t let Tshiebwe linger away from the bench.
“I told one of the staff to go back and get Oscar,” Calipari said. The message there was pretty clear.
UK might’ve survived without Toppin, but it absolutely had to have Tshiebwe on the floor.
“I had a little twist in my ankle, I went back to get more tape,” Tshiebwe said.
Calipari wanted to make sure that a little tape was all his star rebounding machine needed.
There was no other place that Tshiebwe wanted to be, of course.
“I like a game like this because it gets us ready for Kansas,” Tshiebwe said.
Kansas is No. 5 and is where Kentucky will play next on Saturday.
A fight to the finish that didn’t end without overtime was probably what Kentucky needed going into one of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball.
Tshiebwe will be ready, and he’ll be happy to drag his Wildcat teammates along.
