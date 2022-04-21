It was like Christmas, Halloween, and the last day of school all rolled into one, Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. CT.

That’s when Oscar Tshiebwe — also known around here as about the best-liked Cat in a couple of decades — took to the airwaves of SportsCenter to announce his intentions.

Those were to stay at the University of Kentucky for another season.

For a BBN that has been in a long grieving process to get over the stunning first round exit from the NCAA Tournament, this was a delivery of gift balloons.

This is also some of the most uncharted territory in recent college basketball history.

A unanimous national player of the year comes back for a second season hardly ever. Usually they are seniors, or juniors with a high NBA Draft potential.

The reasons for his return are numerous, but the base of his decision might have been captured in a video with Tshiebwe in tears on the floor just seconds after Saint Peter’s started its own amazing journey, and ended what could have been another by Kentucky. That scene showed the actual dedication Tshiebwe had for this team.

John Calipari gave Tshiebwe a chance to love basketball again after Bob Huggins at West Virginia, and the rebounding machine sure showed his appreciation.

Tshiebwe spoke glowingly during the season of being at UK and his love for the fans of Kentucky basketball. BBN as a whole has embraced the young man from the Congo.

There were a couple of over-riding factors for Tshiebwe to come back for another year in Lexington. One reason is spelled NIL. Tshiebwe could make more money through Kentucky’s advanced NIL program in one season at UK than he would as a low first-round, high second-round NBA Draft choice. The other major reason is spelled not quite ready for the NBA.

While Tshiebwe was the most ferocious rebounder in a generation, his overall offensive game needs a repackaging to make him more NBA ready. He needs to develop a jumper and baby hook. Yes, it sounds hard to believe, but a 6-9 Tshiebwe isn’t ready to take on a host of 7-foot plus new day post players or stretch forwards. Tshiebwe can’t shoot over them — not yet anyway. He has to take them out on the floor to guard him, that means developing that J.

Tshiebwe was part of a group of prime time big men in the middle this season. National champions Kansas’ David McCormack (6-10), North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (6-10), Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (7-foot), Duke’s Mark Williams (7-foot) were all dominating, along with Tshiebwe, at the highest level of college basketball.

The return of Tshiebwe makes UK a national championship contender, despite whatever holes Calipari needs to still fill in with this lineup. Can this help Shaedon Sharpe make a decision to stay as well, leaving the Wildcats as a top two or three team in the country in next-season projections that are now made before the month of May.

Yes, Sharpe staying would be a gift for the Wildcats. But the Wildcats got a whole bunch of gift balloons on Wednesday, delivered by Oscar Tshiebwe.