When the University of Kentucky landed Oscar Tshiebwe as a transfer in January from West Virginia, John Calipari was obviously enthusiastic about getting the ultra-talented big man to Lexington.
“I loved Oscar out of high school,” Calipari said in January. “We recruited him. Loved his effort, his intensity, all his fight. I just said, ‘That’s what you’ve got to bring here. The most important thing will be that. You bring all that and we’ll try to help in any way we can.’ ”
Tshiebwe is a 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward with a 7-5 wingspan who got in some practice time in the latter part of the Wildcats ill-fated 2021 season.
Something was missing in his second season at West Virginia anymore, and he was looking to find his smile and happy disposition again with a top-level program.
“I feel like I was not happy anymore and everything was not good,” Tsiebwe said. “I was not laughing. I was not enjoying my time anymore.”
That has changed as he was officially introduced to BBN and the media during a Zoom call mid-week from Lexington.
Tshiebwe seemingly was one of the first in what has been a growing line of transfer/recruiting prospects who have gotten texts or calls from Calipari. The coach early in his second decade at UK being more active in getting his roster in shape after UK finished 9-16 a little more than a month ago.
In the last couple of weeks Calipari has taken a lead role in the recruiting of TyTy Washington, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard who decommited from Creighton in March. Washington is the No. 3 point guard in the 2021 class and has risen to the No. 4 player available among available transfers and uncommitted high school players in The Athletic rankings.
“My relationship with Coach has been great since my high school (days),” Tshiebwe said. “And even when I decided to choose West Virginia over Kentucky, he called me and was like, ‘I’m proud of you. You’ve got to go where you feel comfortable. One thing I’ll tell you is keep working. There will be nothing easy in life no matter wherever you go.’ ”
Tshiebwe was only looking for one number to cross his cell phone when he decided to leave West Virginia at the end of 2020.
“After I decided to leave, I had everybody in the country call me and tell me how much they’re going to help me and how much they’re going to give me and how much they can do,” Tshiebwe said. “But I wanted to hear from Coach Cal because I see that the team is going to be good. I was hoping I could come straight and help this team, but I couldn’t, so I said I can practice.”
UK wanted to get the swift and strong big man in for practice sessions as soon as it could because it wanted to get him start learning his role for next season.
More importantly for both the end of this season and the future, UK wanted Tshiebwe to help make practices more rough and tumble.
“I had to go hard because they needed somebody physical to push them, go strong with them because they were struggling against some people, some bigs in our league,” Tshiebwe said of his practice instructions. “That’s why I had to work harder, to run, to go stronger with them all the time. We needed to do good. We needed somebody to help them. We had a lot of skills with this team but we were missing physicality.
“We really struggled last year with rebounding. It is something that I really bring to the table too. I’m a fighter. I go for every rebound. I don’t care who I’m going against. Post moves, we had a lot of skills, but we did not have a lot of muscle in there. Like, I thought there were some people that kind of bullied us a little. I’m going to be ready for them.”
Tshiebwe is a happy, smiling young man who talks a lot about his relationship with God. On the court, he is a 6-8 power player who can run the floor and is fully on board with the Kentucky plan.
Tshiebwe’s addition, along with Calipari taking more of a lead role in recruiting, shows how serious the Cats are about putting last season behind them.
