Oscar Tshiebwe was the national Player of the Year in 2022, but in his season after that, the UK senior had to rediscover the path to success.
Jacob Toppin had had the talent bubbling beneath the surface of a not-so-serious persona that could drive John Calipari crazy. Toppin has finally located where he can most impact the Wildcats, and it intersects well with helping Tshiebwe.
They are both seniors for this UK basketball team that has been through a lot this season, and continues to be confounding right up to the last weekend of the regular season. UK (20-11) got to a breakthrough point by stringing together enough wins to get itself firmly into the NCAA Tournament field, just before March dawned and the regular season was fading.
That’s what Toppin wanted to focus on after Vanderbilt came to Rupp Arena and spoiled Senior Night for Toppin, Tshiebwe and four other UK players who are also seniors. Vandy pulled off a 68-66 upset of No. 23 UK on a bounced in shot with under three seconds left.
“Yeah, considering I will put this loss on me because of what I did in the first half that sparked their run,” Toppin said Wednesday night when asked if losing on Senior Night was tough to deal with. “But like I said before, we’re still writing our story. We’re not going to dwell on this loss. We still have Arkansas, still have the SEC tournament and then people got to see us in the NCAA Tournament, so I’m not really worried about this loss, it’s past us already.”
Toppin was not great against Vanderbilt, appearing to draw the ire of Calipari on the way into halftime.
Toppin ended a streak of 12 double-digit scoring games with seven points and 10 rebounds against Vandy.
Tshiebwe has looked to be in 2022 season form recently. During one point in the season, Kentucky was force-feeding Tshiebwe the ball down low, where he was attracting two and sometimes three defenders. Now, the Wildcats are playing Tshiebwe further out on the floor, which helped slow down the double teams and also open the floor offensively.
Following a two-game stretch against Florida and Arkansas that saw Tshiebwe score just 11 points on 5 of 20 shooting, Tshiebwe is averaging 20.2 points on 64.3% shooting over his last five. A 69.2% free throw shooter, Tshiebwe has also connected on 82.9% of his attempts from the line during that span.
Tshiebwe was named the SEC Player of the Week last week and also the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week
Tshiebwe continued his strong play of late with 21 points, 20 rebounds, which was his 17th double-double of the season and the 45th in 62 games at UK. The adjustments he’s had to make as a player with a target on him nationally have been many.
“It was going to be hard, and he knew that,” Toppin said. “Everyone knew he was the national player of the year, all the bigs weren’t going to take that lightly, they were coming for his head, a lot of guys came at him, but the whole team was coming at him. To see how he didn’t let that affect him, he kept pushing, he had to trust teammates and coaches. Now he’s prospering, he’s just worrying about what this team needs to do to win. He had that injury, it messed him up a little mentally, we’re glad to have him, honored to have him, I’m happy to call him my teammate.”
Tshiebwe has been pleased with his growth as a player during the second half of this season, and he’s also glad to see his teammates step up in larger roles.
“Right now I got so much confidence because I got my boys trying to take rebounds from my hands,” Tshiebwe said or Toppin and Chris Livingston. “I got Chris, I got Jacob competing for my rebounds. I can see this team go far, some team is going to be scared (in the postseason), and we’re going to play some good teams.”
