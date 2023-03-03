Oscar Tshiebwe was the national Player of the Year in 2022, but in his season after that, the UK senior had to rediscover the path to success.

Jacob Toppin had had the talent bubbling beneath the surface of a not-so-serious persona that could drive John Calipari crazy. Toppin has finally located where he can most impact the Wildcats, and it intersects well with helping Tshiebwe.

