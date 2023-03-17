GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oscar Tshiebwe hopes to enjoy a Final Four, but first he must conquer the Flagrant One.
A developing storyline in the final weeks of the regular season was the notion that if you push Tshiebwe hard enough through physical play on defense you might frustrate him into throwing an elbow and drawing a Flagrant One technical foul.
It happened twice in Kentucky’s final regular season game, a remarkable 88-79 victory at Arkansas. The first, and most obvious time Tshiebwe threw an elbow, officials surprisingly determined it to be simply a common foul. When he did it again in the second half, he drew the more severe penalty.
The incident was repeated one week later during Kentucky’s 80-73 SEC Tournament loss to Vanderbilt. This time Tshiebwe was hit with a Flagrant One foul during the Commodores’ 12-0 run over the final four minutes of the first half that completely changed the complexion of the game.
That strategy will of course be deployed by 11 seed Providence when the two teams meet Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s something I deal with all the time, but you just have to be strong mentally … and I have to keep my elbows down a little,” Tshiebwe said with a smile.
The 2022 consensus National Player of the Year has noticed a considerable uptick in rough play now that he is a known commodity.
“It’s happening a lot more than last year,” Tshiebwe said. “They just send everybody to me. Many people are focused on you, the attention is on you as national player of the year.”
Lance Ware, Kentucky’s most physical player, has noticed a big change.
“I’ve seen five people try to block him out at once,” Ware said. “He is his main focus every time a shot goes up. Everybody runs to him. So it’s kind of unfair sometimes if the refs don’t call the fouls they are supposed to call when they hold and grab him and try to throw him to the floor. But it’s part of the game and you have to fight through it.”
Coach John Calipari has been pleading his case most of the year, especially when defenders lock up Tshiebwe with their backs to the basket, a rule violation for face guarding.
“This is the NCAA Tournament so very rarely do you have to deal with officiating because it’s really good officiating,” Calipari said. “The normal situation is you’re coaching your team, and they’re officiating the game.
More from this section
“What you hope is the physicalness of the game is called,” the coach said in a first strike offensive. “If they try to get too physical, if they block out facing him, they’ll be called fouls. That would be my hope.
“Oscar has been with me now two years,” Calipari said. “How many times has he had outbursts? I think he just got tired of it. He said, ‘That’s it.’ ”
Ware isn’t holding his breath for any breaks for Tshiebwe on the excessive holding.
“It is illegal but I don’t think they’ve seen that part of the rulebook,” Ware said. “You shouldn’t be allowed to do it. But they still do it.”
Teammates feel Tshiebwe’s frustration, but will be ready Friday night to calm any storms that start to brew.
“I always tell him that you got to be able to keep your head,” guard Cason Wallace said. “I know it’s very hard knowing they’re doing it willingly and blatantly, but some of that you’ve just got to deal with.”
“I would say to stay calm, the refs are eventually going to see it,” Ware said. “Just be able to just stay calm and know that’s their ultimate goal is to try to get him in trouble.
“It’s hard when they have two arms around him and grabbing him every possession,” Ware said. “But he’s so valuable to the team it’s better for him to be able to keep his cool and just keep playing his game.”
Jacob Toppin will be ready to calm Tshiebwe at a moment’s notice.
“I just tell him that every team has watched film and understands that if you get under his skin, he’s going to retaliate,” Toppin said. “He has to stay level headed, he has to stay in the moment and understand that we need him on the court. So he can’t do that.
“He understands that he’ll be better with that moving forward,” Toppin said. “They will try to get him out of his game, but he’s in a great mindset right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.