TULSA, Okla. — Jeriah Horne scored 21 points to help lead Tulsa to a surprisingly dominant 80-40 win over No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday night.
Martins Igbanu had 11 points and Brandon Rachal, the reigning American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week, also had 11 for Tulsa (13-6, 5-1 American).
Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points for Memphis (14-4, 3-2), which shot a season-low 28.8 % from the floor.
No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60
DAYTON, Ohio — Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points as the Flyers (17-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) stomped the Bonnies (12-7, 4-2).
No. 10 Seton Hall 73, Providence 64
NEWARK, N.J. — Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points as the Pirates (15-4, 7-0) pulled away to beat Providence (11-9, 4-3).
No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67
AUBURN, Ala. — Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and No. 16 Auburn (16-2, 4-20 SEC) beat South Carolina (10-8, 2-3).
No. 19 Iowa 85, No. 24 Rutgers 80
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds as No. 19 Iowa (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) held on late to beat No. 24 Rutgers (14-5, 5-3).
