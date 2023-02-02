In the 2022-23 Conference USA preseason men’s basketball poll, Western Kentucky was picked to finish one spot from the top. As the Hilltoppers prepare for a nondescript league game against last-place UTSA on Thursday night in E.A. Diddle Arena, WKU finds itself one spot from the bottom of the C-USA standings — 10th place in an 11-team league.
This is, by definition, significantly less than mediocre, right? Let this sink in for a moment: Less than mediocre. It has been an underwhelming campaign for the underachieving Hilltoppers, who have lost 10 of their last 13 games and are presently mired in their second five-game losing streak of the season.
The numbers are at once revealing and revolting.
Western, which won eight of its first nine games, now stands a pedestrian 11-11 and is an unfathomable 3-8 in conference play (.273). The Tops are a marginal 5-4 in the friendly confines of Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers need a NASA telescope to see the front of the C-USA pack, having fallen a full eight games (count ‘em, eight) behind trendy Florida Atlantic, which has won 20 consecutive games and is yet to lose within the conference (11-0).
More numbers? At the start of the week, WKU was No. 165 in the Sagarin Ratings, No. 176 in the Pomeroy Ratings and No. 182 in the NET rankings. This is a far cry from the Top 25. Heck, it’s a long way from the Top 50, the Top 75, the Top 100. What in the name of Courtney Lee is going on around here?
Seventh-year head coach Rick Stansbury, who missed nine consecutive games due to an undisclosed health issue, returned to the sidelines for Western’s recent journey to the Sunshine State, but even that didn’t free the Hilltoppers from their festering funk.
WKU got absolutely schooled in the second half by middling Florida International last Thursday in Miami, falling 78-69. On Saturday, the Tops were more competitive, but nonetheless dropped a 70-63 decision to then-No. 21 FAU in Boca Raton.
Against FIU, the Hilltoppers built a 10-point first-half lead, and still led by two at intermission before allowing the Panthers to go on a tell-tale 22-4 second-half run. WKU trailed by as many as 17 points — twice — before rallying with a late 11-2 spurt to make the final score more respectable. The Tops committed 17 floor errors, and FIU turned those miscues into 27 points. WKU’s bench was outscored 25-13. FIU scored 44 second-half points.
Against FAU, the Tops held the Owls to just 37% floor shooting, but could shoot no better than 37% themselves. WKU was 2-of-13 from 3-point range and missed all seven of its long-distance attempts in the second half. FAU outscored Western 14-2 on fast-break points and, most telling of all, the Owls’ bench outscored Western’s by a stunning 34-6 margin. Game. Set. Match.
Any way you care to slice it (or spin it, if you so choose), the Hilltoppers endured two more losses in a season that has come to be defined by defeat, disappointment and disenchantment. The die-hard core of an increasingly frustrated fan base has just about had it — sad commentary on a proud, tradition-rich program that last reached the NCAA Tournament a decade ago; a once-elite brand that hasn’t been national-caliber since 2009.
This current state of affairs regarding WKU hoops is unacceptable and, more to the point, unsustainable.
Is it worse than Louisville, which is enduring a historically loathsome season under first-year coach Kenny Payne? Probably not. Then again, the favored Hilltoppers found a way to lose at then-winless U of L, 94-83, on Dec. 14 — a sobering, disheartening setback that set in motion this landslide and proved to be a portend of things to come.
Up next, WKU plays three consecutive games in Diddle. Following UTSA (7-16, 1-11 C-USA), the Tops host UTEP (11-10, 4-6) on Saturday and ‘Hundred Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee (13-9, 6-5) on Feb. 9. This stretch is likely the last best chance to re-establish a semblance of momentum as sights begin to be set on the C-USA Tournament, which opens March 8 in Frisco, Texas.
How much petrol is left in Western’s depleted tank will be discovered over the next week.
What we already know is that, to date, the Hilltoppers haven’t come close to reaching their lofty preseason billing, and time is starting to run out on a humbling, stumbling season that began with such buoyant hopes and aspirations.
