In the 2022-23 Conference USA preseason men’s basketball poll, Western Kentucky was picked to finish one spot from the top. As the Hilltoppers prepare for a nondescript league game against last-place UTSA on Thursday night in E.A. Diddle Arena, WKU finds itself one spot from the bottom of the C-USA standings — 10th place in an 11-team league.

This is, by definition, significantly less than mediocre, right? Let this sink in for a moment: Less than mediocre. It has been an underwhelming campaign for the underachieving Hilltoppers, who have lost 10 of their last 13 games and are presently mired in their second five-game losing streak of the season.

