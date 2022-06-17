K.T. Turner is like most assistant coaches in the top 50 level of college basketball.
Recruiting is about building relationships, with players, with families.
“I love building relationships with guys and families, I’m huge into that,” Turner said. “When they come, it’s a lifetime relationship.”
Turner was recently hired by UK coach John Calipari to fill the open spot left by Jai Lucas, who took an assistant coaching position on Jon Scheyer’s staff at Duke. Turner will be working with a top 5 program now that Calipari likes to call the gold standard of college basketball.
“I can use every contact in my phone now,” Turner said. “At other schools, if it’s the No. 1 or 2 player in the country, you’re probably not getting him, but I feel like I can use every contact in my phone right now, and I’ve got plenty of them.”
Texas has been a major recruiting spot for Kentucky over the last decade.
“Kids in Texas, they love Kentucky,” Turner said. “It’s such a big state, it’s become a hot bed, basketball has become huge in Texas. A lot of people are moving to Texas from other states, they start at a young age, have great leagues, travel, have really good trainers.”
The hiring of Turner was called a major move for UK, as his reputation as a strong recruiter and in player development is known nationally. His time in the game is his best asset, Turner said.
“My experience, I’ve been coaching for 17 years, been on some great teams, coached some great players,” Turner said.
He spent the 2021-22 season at Oklahoma as an associate head coach under Porter Moser in his first year as head coach there. Turner spent the 2020-21 season at Texas, and in the seven years before that was an assistant coach for Larry Brown at SMU. Turner spent three seasons under Brown, before working for Tim Jankovich during his final four seasons.
Brown and Calipari have had a long relationship in coaching and as friends.
“Coach Brown taught me to be a basketball coach, whatever coach needs me to do, offense, defense, I have a great knowledge of the game,” Turner said. “Cal, he’s about the players, I don’t think that’s fake at all, every day I’ve been here it’s been about the players, he wins, he gets guys to the NBA. Larry Brown raved about him all the time. In our meetings he’s concerned about them, conversations in our meetings it’s player driven.”
Brown taught Turner that the players were the key to a program’s success.
“To be about the players, they’re the ones who run the program,” Turner said. “Treat them the right way, teach them, that’s the main thing, the relationships with the players.”
The new assistant coach has recruiting ties to UK freshman Cason Wallace and sophomore Daimion Collins. Wallace was one of the top freshmen in the 2022 class as a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Dallas.
“Cason’s dad called, he said you better keep those words, you say you’re going to take care of my boy,” Turner said. “Cason is an unbelievably hard worker, he’s an unbelievable leader, grinder, he’s going to continue to get better the way he works.”
Collins, a 6-9 leaper who needs more muscle, also caught Turner’s eye in early UK workouts.
“Daimion came from a very small town in Texas, and it is hard when you’re coming from a small town like that to jump into this level of basketball,” Turner said. “I’m really impressed with how much better he’s gotten since I’ve seen him last.”
Turner has become a quick believer in the work ethic that’s expected for players at UK, and he sees that makings of a good squad.
“The week I’ve been around the guys, sky’s the limit, we have a lot of great pieces, a lot of guys that work, they play together,” Turner said. “One thing I’ve noticed, the culture is real, the guys work, that’s what they’re here for. You have to work, you have to live in the gym.”
