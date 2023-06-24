Two former Kentucky players had their dreams come true during Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft.
Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were both selected, moving John Calipari’s total of players taken in the NBA draft to 46 since he became the head coach at UK ahead of the 2009-10 season.
“I couldn’t be happier for Cason and Chris,” Calipari said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to seeing Cason make an impact alongside Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) in Oklahoma City and Chris to continue to showcase his growth in Milwaukee.”
Wallace was drafted 10th overall by his hometown Dallas Mavericks, but the pick was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“Cason is a two-way guy,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said of drafting Wallace. “He’s got great attributes physically. Great length, physical in general. We just feel like he complements the group that we have and is reflective of the type of players we’ve had success with. That’s what makes him a good fit for us.
“Off the court, he’s consistent with the type of people we’re always trying to associate ourselves with and really stood out that way as well.”
Calipari was in the green room with Wallace at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as he watched his 23rd former Wildcat be taken during the NBA draft lottery.
In his lone season at Kentucky last winter, the point guard averaged 11.7 points per game with 4.3 assists and 3.7 assists. The former McDonald’s All-American earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors.
With the Thunder, Wallace will join Gilgeous-Alexander, who was an NBA All-Star last season and earned All-NBA First-Team honors for the first time in his career.
“I went in and did a workout with them and I talked to the front office a good amount and built a good relationship with them. I built a good relationship with the coaches and the staff,” Wallace said of joining the Thunder. “I think it’ll work.”
Livingston was taken with the draft’s final pick at 58th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Akron, Ohio, native spent just one season in Lexington which saw him average 6.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds.
Like Wallace, Livingston was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American and earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors with UK last season.
“Last pick of the draft, 58, to be able to get someone with the resume and the pedigree of Chris Livingston — McDonald’s all-American, 19-year-old who played at Kentucky, just has an unbelievable body, physical makeup, great competitor, high-level individual, intelligent-wise and competitiveness. We thought that was a great opportunity for us,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said of selecting Livingston.
“I think he has the right approach, he has the right mentality to grind and make it work as a second-round pick on an NBA team, a good NBA team, in the way that he’s going to have to do it. We’re excited about him just as we are about Andre (Jackson Jr., taken 36th), and I think we’ve got two competitive, physically strong, physically gifted young wings that we can add to this team.”
While only Wallace and Livingston were drafted, two other Wildcats signed with teams.
Oscar Tshiebwe, the 2021-22 consensus national player of the year and 2022-23 All-SEC honoree signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.
Tshiebwe had a dominant two seasons in Lexington, finishing his UK career ranked sixth all-time in program history in total rebounds, tied for second with Cotton Nash in double-doubles and 48th in points scored.
In Indiana, he will join former Wildcat Isaiah Jackson, who was teammates with Tshiebwe during the second half of the 2020-21 season that saw Tshiebwe transfer in from West Virginia in January and spend the final months of the season on the bench and practicing with the team.
Forward Jacob Toppin, who spent three seasons in Lexington, signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks. In New York, he’ll join his older brother, Obi Toppin, who was taken in the first round of the 2020 Draft by the Knicks. He’ll also join fellow former Wildcats Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle.
“I was disappointed Oscar and Jacob didn’t get drafted,” Calipari said. “But they will have a chance to prove themselves in this league because they’re both guys who will impact winning.”
