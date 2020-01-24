The selections for this year’s McDonald’s All-American Games were revealed Thursday afternoon, and Kentucky will once again be represented at the annual all-star showcase.
Two future UK men’s basketball players were selected for the game.
Five-star shooting guards Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke were locks to make the McDonald’s team, and both made the roster.
This year’s McDonald’s Games are set for April 1 in Houston after being played the past two seasons in Atlanta. Both games will be televised nationally on ESPN channels.
Boston and Clarke are two of the best players in the 2020 class, and it appears that both could end up ranked among the top 10 prospects nationally in that group. When Clarke — a 6-foot-7 player from Boston — committed to UK in September, he became the Wildcats’ first recruit with a top-five national ranking since Skal Labissiere in the 2015 class. Boston — a 6-6 player from Atlanta — has been mentioned as a national player of the year candidate while starring for Sierra Canyon (Calif.) this season.
Future Kentucky point guard Devin Askew is likely to end up on the lists of McDonald’s Game “snubs” after not making this year’s event. Askew announced his reclassification from the 2021 class last fall and is now the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2020 composite rankings from 247Sports. The McDonald’s Game chose a total of 24 players, but Askew plays a position that is stacked with talent this year.
Future UK power forwards Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware also did not make the McDonald’s Game, despite a strong start to their senior seasons. Kentucky’s other signee, four-star wing Cam’Ron Fletcher, is the No. 41 player in the Rivals rankings for 2020 and was not on the list of McDonald’s nominees.
UK could still add to its McDonald’s tally for this year. Five-star forward Greg Brown, who was in Lexington for an official visit this month, was also selected for the game.
MCDONALD’S GAME ROSTERS
This year’s McDonald’s All-Americans have not yet been split up into teams. That announcement is expected to come sometime next month.
Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Brandon Boston (Kentucky), Greg Brown (uncommitted), Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech), Josh Christopher (uncommitted), Terrence Clarke (Kentucky), Sharife Cooper (Auburn), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), R.J. Davis (North Carolina), Dawson Garcia (Marquette), Jalen Green (uncommitted), Walker Kessler (North Carolina), Caleb Love (North Carolina), Evan Mobley (Southern Cal), Daishen Nix (UCLA), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Day’Ron Sharpe (North Carolina), Jaden Springer (Tennessee), DJ Steward (Duke), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Bryce Thompson (Kansas), Isaiah Todd (Michigan), Mark Williams (Duke), Ziaire Williams (uncommitted).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.