Owensboro High School sure would like to pull even in its all-time series with Bowling Green.
If the Red Devils do that, they will be state champions.
OHS and Bowling Green have played many football games through the years in several different venues — places like the 11th Street Field in Bowling Green, the old Western Kentucky University football stadium, Rash Stadium and El Donaldson Stadium.
The Red Devils and Purples will have a new place to renew their football pleasantries on Saturday — Kroger Field in Lexington. All that’s at stake is the Class 5-A state championship.
As a reflection of just how great the rivalry is, a single game separates the two longtime football powers — Bowling Green leads the series 40-39-2, fueled by a long winning streak in recent years.
Owensboro, however, has the most recent bragging rights.
This will be the first time the two western Kentucky football forces have met with the biggest trophy on the line.
History tells us what we can expect — a fierce-hitting, high-intensity game, played by two teams that almost always bring a ton of talent to the field, and sometimes a few hard feelings as well.
The Red Devils and Bowling Green last met on Nov. 9, 2018, in a Class 5-A regional final at Rash Stadium.
OHS broke a 14-game losing streak to the Purples that night with a 28-21 victory. Two months earlier, Bowling Green had beaten OHS 21-12 in the regular season.
While Bowling Green has owned the match-up in recent years, Owensboro was just as dominant in the first 40 years of the rivalry, which began in 1932.
A lot of that history has played out when it matters most — in the state playoffs. Between 1990 and 2000, the two squads met five times in the postseason.
And the results looked a lot like the overall series. Bowling Green won three times, and the Red Devils took the other two meetings, including the last one in that span — a 28-0 victory.
That win would prove to be the last time the teams would face off for several years. The Devils and Purples didn’t see each other again until the 2007 season. Bowling Green won 35-13 to reach the Class 5-A state championship game.
The very next year, OHS would extract some revenge, knocking the Purples out of the playoffs 28-21.
Three years later, the Purples started a run of excellence that vaulted the program to the truly elite status in Kentucky. Between 2011-2016, Bowling Green won five 5-A state championships and went 73-1 in those title seasons.
The only year Bowling Green didn’t win a state championship in that run was 2014 — which happened to be a banner year for OHS
The Red Devils reached the 4-A state championship game that year, losing a 49-42 heartbreaker to Highlands, finishing 12-3. One of those losses was to Bowling Green, 42-34 at Rash Stadium.
It seems only fitting that these two powerhouses of western Kentucky football — statewide powers, actually — finally get to square off of on the biggest stage in a season that has been unlike any of us have ever seen — and hope to never see again.
One more win for the Red Devils will mean a perfect record, another piece of hardware for the trophy case and legendary status in the program’s rich tradition. Evening the score with a rival in the history books would be a little added bonus.
