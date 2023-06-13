For the first time this offseason, John Calipari has added to his 2023-24 roster. However, he did not sign a player out of the transfer portal. Instead, Kentucky opted to bolster its top-ranked 2023 freshman class by adding three-star forward Jordan Burks.

“I’ve always been big on Kentucky because of the atmosphere and the culture,” Burks said. “I’ve been watching since I was a kid and seeing all of the players develop and progress into pros and compete for titles every year made this a place I wanted to play at.

