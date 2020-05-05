After announcing six nonconference games last week, Kentucky men’s basketball has officially added three more dates and opponents to its 2020-21 slate.
The three newest opponents under contract include Detroit Mercy, Hartford and Richmond. All three are a part of the Bluegrass Showcase and all three will take place in Lexington’s Rupp Arena.
With the six previously announced games, nine opponents have been locked in with dates for the upcoming season: Kansas, Nov. 10, United Center (Chicago), Champions Classic; Detroit Mercy, Nov. 13, Rupp Arena, Bluegrass Showcase; Hartford, Nov. 17, Rupp Arena, Bluegrass Showcase; Georgia State, Nov. 20, Rupp Arena; Richmond, Nov. 23, Rupp Arena, Bluegrass Showcase; Georgia Tech, Nov. 27, State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Holiday Hoopsgiving; Cleveland State, Nov. 30, Rupp Arena; Michigan, Dec. 6, The O2 Arena (London), Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase; UCLA, Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic.
The matchup with Detroit Mercy — UK’s home opener — will be an intriguing one. Brad Calipari, the son of head coach John Calipari and former three-year member of the team, will make his return to Rupp Arena in opposing colors.
