Rhode Island freshman Jacob Toppin is the latest college basketball transfer headed to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Toppin — a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward from Brooklyn — announced Thursday that he has committed to UK, one day after narrowing his transfer options to Kentucky, Oregon and Iowa State.
He is the younger brother of national player of the year Obi Toppin.
Jacob Toppin was an unranked recruit in the 2019 class — choosing Rhode Island over additional scholarship offers from Cal Poly, Stony Brook, Quinnipiac and Central Connecticut State — but he emerged as an immediate contributor for a Rams team that finished 13-5 in the Atlantic 10 this past season.
Toppin averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game as a freshman. He had season highs of 12 points and eight rebounds in a game against Richmond, a possible NCAA Tournament team, and he also scored in double figures in games against Alabama and Louisiana State.
On Monday, he became the fourth Rhode Island player to put his name in the transfer portal.
A traditional transfer, Toppin would not be eligible to play at Kentucky right away next season under the current NCAA rules, but that status could change in the coming weeks.
The NCAA is expected to vote May 20 on a rule change that would allow players one “free transfer” in their college careers.
The Herald-Leader was told Wednesday that the rule change is expected to pass, and that would allow non-graduate transfers the opportunity to play for a new team without sitting out a season.
The NCAA confirmed to the Herald-Leader a few weeks ago that the rule change, if passed, would go into effect immediately for the 2020-21 season.
The Herald-Leader was told this week that — despite some reports to the contrary — transfers this offseason would, in fact, be eligible to play at their new schools in the 2020-21 campaign.
With the announcement Wednesday that EJ Montgomery will join Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey in the NBA Draft, the Cats’ projected roster for next season stands at just nine scholarship players. Freshman forward Keion Brooks is the only returning Wildcat with any experience playing for UK
he’ll be joined by returning wing Dontaie Allen, who sat out his entire freshman season with a knee injury, Creighton transfer guard Davion Mintz, who missed all of this past season with an ankle injury, and six highly touted freshmen.
Toppin doesn’t solve UK’s need for a traditional post player, but he would add some more size to a Kentucky team lacking in frontcourt players. Incoming freshmen Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware — both 6-9 power forwards — are the closest players to “bigs” on Kentucky’s 2020-21 roster. Brooks, at 6-7 and 205 pounds, would be the next biggest scholarship player on the roster.
Kentucky is still in the mix for Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms — a versatile, 7-3 center.
