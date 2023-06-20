As far as Kentucky’s 2023-24 roster is concerned, much of the focus has been centered around the Wildcats’ top-ranked recruiting class, which currently includes seven freshmen and features three of the top 10, four of the top 15 and five of the top 40 prospects in the 2023 class.
But head coach John Calipari will also be depending on returnees Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso to make big leaps as sophomores next season, which is a bit odd considering the two combined to average just 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as freshmen.
But new UK assistant John Welch, who has 20 years of NBA experience, says he can envision both Thiero and Onyenso doing just that.
“Ugo, I’ve been very impressed with, as young as he is — he’s still 18 years old. I told him, ‘I’ve worked with NBA players and there’s not many at 18 that are as talented as he is. He’s going to improve a lot,” Welch recently told BBN Tonight.
Welch says it all starts in the weight room and credits second-year strength and conditioning coach Brady Welsh for each’s significant gains this offseason.
“(Onyenso” has gotten so much stronger in the weight room, him and Adou have gained weight, gotten stronger, and that’s carried over to the court. The strength coach, Brady, has done a great job with them since last season.”
Welch, who returned to the college game last month after nearly 20 years in the NBA with the Clippers, Kings, Nets, Nuggets and Grizzlies, says NBA players typically make a big jump from year one to year two. Thiero was a late addition to Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class, and Onyenso, who reclassified, didn’t join the team until August.
With a full offseason under their belt, Welch sees them following a similar path with the Wildcats.
“I find a lot of players in the NBA, it’s from their rookie to their sophomore season that they really improve,” Welch said. “It’s hard to get them the first year, and I think it’s the same thing with freshmen. But if they stay that second year, you have the whole spring and summer, that’s where they make that big jump. And I think from what they’ve done this offseason with the coaches and the strength coach, you’re going to see a big improvement from those two players.”
Thiero appeared in 20 games, averaging 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game. Due to injuries to both point guards Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler, Thiero saw spot minutes in SEC play, logging double-digit minutes in seven league games, culminating with career-highs of 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 24 minutes of an 88-79 win at Arkansas in the regular season finale.
Onyenso saw some action in the non-conference portion of the schedule but played very little after SEC play began. In 16 appearances, Onyenso averaged 2.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1 block in just 6.9 minutes per game. Extrapolated out, Onyenso is averaging an eye-opening 14.4 points, 15.1 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per 40 minutes, which compares favorably to several of the dominant big men Calipari has had at Kentucky.
“I absolutely think he’s going to end up being special,” Calipari said in March. “I do.”
Onyenso recorded 6 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocks against Howard; 9 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in 19 minutes against Duquesne; 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks against South Carolina State; and 7 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks against North Florida.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony had Onyenso as the No. 40 overall pick in a 2024 NBA Mock Draft released in February.
