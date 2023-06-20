As far as Kentucky’s 2023-24 roster is concerned, much of the focus has been centered around the Wildcats’ top-ranked recruiting class, which currently includes seven freshmen and features three of the top 10, four of the top 15 and five of the top 40 prospects in the 2023 class.

But head coach John Calipari will also be depending on returnees Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso to make big leaps as sophomores next season, which is a bit odd considering the two combined to average just 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as freshmen.

