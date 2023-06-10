UK BASEBALL ADVANCE

Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes is pictured during a game against Eastern Kentucky on March 21 in Lexington. UK will take on LSU on Saturday in the first game of the NCAA Super Regional.

 Associated Press

For the first time since 2017, Kentucky will play NCAA Tournament Super Regional baseball when it starts its best-of-three series Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., against the LSU Tigers.

If Kentucky were to win the series, it would head to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series for the first time in program history.

