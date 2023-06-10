For the first time since 2017, Kentucky will play NCAA Tournament Super Regional baseball when it starts its best-of-three series Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., against the LSU Tigers.
If Kentucky were to win the series, it would head to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series for the first time in program history.
Game 1 is at 2 p.m. CST Saturday, followed by game 2 Sunday and, if necessary, game 3 Monday. Times for the games Sunday and Monday have not yet been set.
Kentucky won the Lexington Regional to earn a trip to Baton Rouge. In those games played at Kentucky Proud Park, UK beat Ball State 4-0 in its opener, but then fell to Indiana 5-3 last Saturday night.
Needing to win three straight games to take the regional, the Cats beat West Virginia 10-0 Sunday afternoon and took down Indiana 16-6 Sunday evening. A 4-2 win over the Hoosiers Monday night gave UK its second regional title in program history.
Now it is shifting its focus to an LSU team that it played back in April.
That series was also played in Baton Rouge and saw the Tigers win two out of three. LSU blew out the Cats 16-6 in game 1. Kentucky took game 2 by a score of 13-10, and in game 3, UK held a 6-4 lead after six and a half innings but wound up losing 7-6 as the Tigers took the series.
Now, the Cats will head back to Alex Box Stadium, which holds 10,326 fans, the fifth-largest on campus college baseball venue in the country.
“Didn’t start off really good that first game that Thursday game, but you could see the guys got more and more comfortable as that game went on, and I thought that carried over into the Saturday game,” UK coach Nick Mingione said, reflecting on his team’s first series at LSU.
“Then the Sunday game, it was a one run game and we had our chances. So I think anytime you can bring student athletes and give them an experience that they’ve had before could always be a good thing. Sometimes new experiences are good, too. But the fact that everybody on this team has been down there before, that’s definitely a good thing and an experience that we can definitely draw from.”
“We know they’re a good team,” shortstop Grant Smith said. “But I think the biggest takeaway is that we’re a good team, too. We could have won the series against them. All three games were competitive, except for a couple of innings that made the score seem kind of out of hand. We’re definitely confident going in based off that series.”
As Kentucky gets set for its rematch with the Tigers, here’s a look into LSU’s path to the Super Regionals and a preview of its offense and pitching staff.
Under second-year head coach Jay Johnson, the Tigers were America’s top-ranked team for much of the 2023 regular season.
More from this section
LSU posted a 43-15 regular season record, which included a 19-10 mark in SEC play.
It earned series wins over then-ranked No. 6 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Kentucky and swept an Alabama team that a week later caught fire and is now playing in a Super Regional of its own.
LSU had a tough May, however, as it lost two out of three at Auburn and then were stunned in Baton Rouge, losing two of three to a Mississippi State team that failed to qualify for both the SEC and NCAA tournaments.
At the SEC Tournament, LSU defeated South Carolina 10-3 in its first game, but then fell 5-4 to both Arkansas and Texas A&M, sending the team back to Baton Rouge to await the start of the NCAA Tournament.
LSU finished regular season play No. 4 in the RPI, which helped it earn the No. 5 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.
In its Baton Rouge Regional, it hosted Oregon State, Sam Houston State and Tulane.
It beat Tulane 7-2 in its opener and then defeated Oregon State 6-5 to advance to the final. Needing just one win, the Tigers took care of business as it beat the Beavers for a second time 13-7 to win the regional in just three games.
Kentucky will have to face America’s best starting pitcher — likely in Saturday’s opener — in right hander Paul Skenes.
Skenes, like Crews, is a Golden Spikes Award finalist and is projected to be the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft per MLB.com. In 16 starts this season has posted an 11-2 record with a 1.90 ERA and leads America with 179 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .171 off the Tigers’ ace and have collected only 17 extra-base hits all season.
He pitched against Kentucky in April and had one of his worst outings of the season allowing four earned runs. But LSU’s offense gave him a 14-1 lead after three innings changing his pitch selection, and he still struck out 13 Wildcats.
“Not only does he throw hard, but he’s got a fastball that runs a lot,” Strickland said of Skenes “His ability to control the strike zone like that is really incredible. So just watching him, I just want to emulate that as much as I can. Just put my pitches in and out of the zone when I need to and let the chips fall where they may.”
Other key pitchers for the Tigers include right hander Ty Floyd, who pitched in 16 games and holds a 4.34 ERA with 88 strikeouts in just 74.2 innings of work; right hander Gavin Guidry, who holds a 3.86 ERA with opposing batters hitting just .190 against him over 18 appearances; and left hander Griffin Herring, who has a 4.55 ERA in 17 appearances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.