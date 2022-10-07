University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced Thursday that the Wildcats have agreed to a 6-year series with Gonzaga.
The two teams had agreed in August to a home-and-home series, which was announced during an open practice to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky.
As part of the original agreement, Kentucky will travel to Spokane for a non-conference matchup on Nov. 20 of this season in what will likely be a matchup of preseason top-5 teams. The Bulldogs will return the favor at Rupp Arena next season.
But the series has now been extended for an additional four years, with the teams playing neutral site games in Seattle (2024) and Nashville (2025) before another home-and-home in 2026 (Rupp Arena) and 2027 (McCarthey Athletic Center).
“Also excited to share that we’re expanding our agreement with Gonzaga basketball to six years,” Calipari tweeted. “Mark (Few) suggested we add two neutral sites and I said let’s play at Rupp and your place too!! After neutral site games in 2024 and 2025, we’ll play at Rupp in 2026 & The Kennel in 2027. LET’S GO!!”
Kentucky’s road game at Gonzaga on Nov. 20 of this season will take place at the nearby Spokane Arena, which holds over 12,000, as opposed to the on-campus McCarthey Athletic Center, which holds only 6,000.
Gonzaga headlines a loaded UK non-conference schedule this season that also includes games against Michigan State at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, Michigan in London, Kansas at home in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, and archrival Louisville at Rupp Arena.
The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 1 in CBS Sports’ Top 25 And 1 preseason rankings, return six of its top eight scorers from last season’s squad that finished 28-4 and entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed before being upset by Arkansas in the Sweet 16.
That includes senior Drew Timme and junior Julian Strawther, as well as sophomore guards Nolan Hickman and Hunter Sallis. Hickman, a McDonald’s All-American in 2021, originally signed with Kentucky before receiving his release and signing with Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs also feature transfers Malachi Smith, who averaged 19.9 points for Chattanooga last season en route to being named Southern Conference Player of the Year, and former LSU 7-footer Efton Reid, who averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Tigers as a freshman last season.
Gonzaga has won more games than any other school over the last decade, with national runner-up finishes in both 2017 and 2021. The Bulldogs have earned a No. 1 seed in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments, starting a perfect 31-0 in 2021 before losing the NCAA title game to Baylor.
This will be the second all-time meeting between Kentucky and Gonzaga. The Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 80-72 at the Maui Invitational in 2002.
