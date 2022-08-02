One constant throughout John Calipari’s time as coach at the University of Kentucky has been the program’s answering the call, literally, when there have been emergency fund-raising efforts needed for a variety of natural disasters.
The Wildcats will do their part again, hosting an open practice Tuesday at Rupp Arena and a telethon to raise money for eastern Kentucky flooding relief.
The UK men’s basketball team, Calipari and Joe and Kelly Craft — in conjunction with the American Red Cross, LEX 18 and Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center — will have the open practice and telethon Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. CT on LEX 18.
Doors to Rupp Arena will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and donations for the Kentucky Flood Relief will be accepted upon entry. All the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to benefit the immediate needs of Kentuckians impacted by the floods.
The Kentucky Flood Relief telethon will air on LEX 18, as members of the UK men’s basketball team will take phone calls and donations as well as participate in an open practice. Special guests are expected to participate in the show.
Fans should use the High Street entrances with free parking available in the High Street across from Rupp Arena.
Seating is not reserved and will be open on a first-come-first-serve basis. The team is expected to begin the telethon taking calls and donations and will take the court around 5:30 p.m. CT.
“What we’re doing this for, what we’ve always done in these situations, is immediate help, shelter, food, water, medicine,” Calipari said in a media conference Monday in Lexington.
UK has held four previous telethons under Calipari in conjunction with the Red Cross to assist with natural disasters.
In December 2021, UK raised more than $5 million in total efforts for western Kentucky after portions of the state were impacted by deadly tornadoes.
In 2010, Kentucky and Calipari used a telethon to raise more than $1 million for victims of the devastating earthquake in Haiti. UK followed that up with another telethon in 2012 that generated $1 million for victims of Superstorm Sandy. In 2017, the team hosted a telethon for Hurricane Harvey victims and raised more than $1 million. Calipari also helped raise funds for West Liberty, Kentucky, after tornadoes ravaged the town in 2012.
Those previous efforts were more of Calipari making the first move, then players joining in to ask what they can do to help. This was a different deal altogether.
“They came to me before I came to them,” Calipari said of players on the team. “You want to know am I getting through when I talk kind hearts. It takes you five seconds to make somebody’s month, don’t walk away, sign, spend time, ask them where they’re from.
“This is driven by them, which really makes me happy. They always would want to know what are we doing coach? This was totally different, their part of it was practice in Rupp Arena, this is a big deal, this shows me we’re getting through to them.”
There will be signed basketballs from the team that can be sold with all proceeds going to eastern Kentucky flood relief.
CJ Fredrick was credited with getting the idea rolling of doing an open scrimmage in Rupp Arena.
“I saw these horrible pictures, the first thing that came to my head was what can we do to help?” Fredrick said. “The brand of Kentucky, it’s a huge brand, I knew we could make an immediate impact. It would be a great way to get the fans involved, bringing them out to Rupp, watching us practice and raising money it would be a great thing for everybody to get together right now.”
