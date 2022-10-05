University of Kentucky basketball fans have had a spring and summer to move past the abrupt ending to last basketball season. Clearly, a positive recruiting cycle and a strong run of warmup exhibition games in the Bahamas have gotten a lot of BBN ready for the start of the 2022-23 basketball season.

Take a look at the Big Blue Madness campout, which was back after being back for the first time since 2019, and how quickly all the tickets for Big Blue Madness were gone on Sunday. UK announced tickets were sold out for the event at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. CT.

