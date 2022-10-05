University of Kentucky basketball fans have had a spring and summer to move past the abrupt ending to last basketball season. Clearly, a positive recruiting cycle and a strong run of warmup exhibition games in the Bahamas have gotten a lot of BBN ready for the start of the 2022-23 basketball season.
Take a look at the Big Blue Madness campout, which was back after being back for the first time since 2019, and how quickly all the tickets for Big Blue Madness were gone on Sunday. UK announced tickets were sold out for the event at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. CT.
The campout reportedly wasn’t as sizable as in 2019, when an estimated 300 tents were around Memorial Coliseum. There was no campout for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big Blue Madness was a virtual event in 2020 held in Memorial Coliseum. Big Blue Madness returned to Rupp Arena in 2021 but without the campout. UK coach John Calipari called for the campout to return during the summer, as UK was looking to build positive vibes heading into its Bahamas trip, where it played four games in early August at Baha Mar Resort in Nassau.
UK fans claimed all available tickets on Sunday morning either via camping out or online, setting up for a sold-out and highly anticipated tipoff to the 2022-23 Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
For fans who were unable to claim tickets, SEC Network will televise the two-hour event live.
There is plenty of curiosity about this UK team, featuring returning consensus National Player of the Year, who led the country with 15.1 rebounds per game and also paced the Cats in scoring at 17.4 points per game. Sahvir Wheeler also is back at point guard after leading the SEC being ranked third in the country with 6.9 assists per game.
Jacob Toppin is expected to have a major impact season for Kentucky at the 3 or 4 spots. Daimion Collins and Lance Ware return with experience also at inside positions.
The Bahamas trip was a chance for UK fans to see top-10 signees Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace on the floor, and both were impressive in the exhibitions. Another player who checked that category was Adou Thiero, who was a late-rising prospect who was a surprise with his all-around play. Antonio Reeves was one of the top transfers in the country from a scoring standpoint and he didn’t disappoint in the Bahamas, either. Ugonna Onyenso has also joined the team and has been battling inside as well.
Probably more vital from a future UK team perspective is how Big Blue Madness is viewed by potential UK recruits. There is considerable attention on recruiting visitors from the 2023 class expected for this event.
Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards have already committed to UK. The drama and prediction fascination surrounding DJ Wagner will be at a major pitch for Big Blue Madness, since the recruiting battle between UK and Louisville has been tense and filled with twists and turns. Wagner’s high school teammate Aaron Bradshaw is also on the guest list, and he is also an important recruit for Kentucky and Louisville. Bradshaw could end up with the NBA’s G-League Ignite team.
Interest in these two key parts of the 2023 recruiting chase got more intense throughout the summer, just like the interest grew in Big Blue Madness enough to sell out all the tickets.
