Kentucky head coach John Calipari and his staff hauled in their first transfer portal addition of the offseason by landing 6-foot-6, 185 pound Illinois State wing Antonio Reeves.

The Wildcats were seen as the front-runners for Reeves’ services and many expected a commitment five days ahead of when the former Redbird officially decided to join the Cats. He picked Kentucky over a final list of destinations that also included Xavier, Oregon, Nebraska and DePaul.

“Coach Cal loves his players, he loves the game, has developed pros and won a national championship,” Reeves told ESPN on his decision. “That’s what attracted me to Kentucky.”

Reeves will look to be a big-time shotmaker at Kentucky and will help fill the roles of wings TyTy Washington (NBA draft), Kellan Grady (out of eligibility) and Davion Mintz (out of eligibility), who departed following the 2021-22 season.

As a freshman, Reeves played off the bench for the Redbirds and averaged 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 31 outings. He shot 38.4% from the field and 31.4% from three and earned All-Missouri Valley Conference Bench team honors.

In his sophomore season of 2020-21, Reeves improved his shooting overall as he shot 42.5% from the field but did see his three-point shooting percentage dip to 30.6%. He averaged 12.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

As a junior last season, he exploded. Reeves averaged a career-best 20.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. His shooting numbers improved drastically as he shot 46.9% from the field and 39.0% from deep as he was named second-team All-Conference.

His best game of the season came in an overtime win over conference foe Valparaiso where he scored 34 points while hitting 62.5% of his shots from the field, including 5-for-8 from deep.

Reeves was the second-highest scorer to enter the transfer portal nationwide, only behind Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, who averaged 23.9 points per game.

Reeves formed a close relationship with his Illinois State head coach Dan Muller which led him back to the Redbirds after putting his name in the NBA Draft and transfer portal after his sophomore season.

Muller, who was let go after the 2021-22 season, had high praise for Reeves midway through his breakout junior season in an interview with ABC Heart of Illinois.

“I thought Antonio would come back and be our leading scorer. He was really hard to guard in practice, almost every day,” Muller said. “As we got into October, I knew he was a problem. Now 21 points is hard to do, but I knew he was going to have big scoring games, he’s going to make big shots, and teams are going to have to game plan for him.”

Sam Vecenie and CJ Moore of The Athletic broke down Reeves’ game and came away impressed with his scoring ability. “If you’re looking for scoring, scoring, and more scoring, Reeves might be the perfect player for you,” the duo wrote. “He’s a pull-up maestro, capable of getting his shot from wherever on the floor at just about any time.”