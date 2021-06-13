When the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team arrived in Lexington to start their summer of 2021 together, they weren’t just going to be playing pickup games, lifting weights and doing major conditioning.
They were going to branch out a bit in central and eastern Kentucky to start to re-establish the bonds that got closed off, or certainly lessened, during last summer, fall and winter because of restrictions caused by COVID-19.
UK basketball doing summer visits around commonwealth is a good step in reconnecting with fans after the COVID-19 season.
The early June portion of the community service visits started over a week ago in Ashland, then made a couple of stops in northern Kentucky, and ended a few days ago in London.
There were also satellite camps, like one in Elizabethtown where Keion Brooks Jr., said it shouldn’t have been news that he was coming back for another season at UK.
“I was just focusing on getting better,” Brooks said then. “To me, it’s not really a big deal. I don’t see why I should have to announce that I’m coming back to school, but I guess that’s what people look for.”
Brooks has never made it a big deal that he is a UK basketball player, he’s just tried to make an impact where he can.
His impact next season as a point forward who can score and rebound could be significant.
And, Brooks and his teammates being together in Lexington, and going out on these connecting sessions with kids and fans is important in the early overall picture.
“We’re going to take the team in groups to different parts of the state for some community work just to touch people for both the state of Kentucky, but I want these players to realize the impact that they have in our state,” UK coach John Calipari said. “You understand that this is important to our state and if it’s about bringing people together, doing things to make a difference for people’s lives, not trying to separate.
“The second piece of this that we get the satellite camps. I never realized how it gave our kids a chance to touch other young kids and have them see their importance, but also to be able to get into more different communities and see it.”
Those communities, in some part, are where the folks who make their Big Blue pilgrimage to Rupp Arena once a year or less frequently come from.
Just like the UK basketball team trying to play in a 20,000 seat arena with a little over 3,000 in it, they were disconnected from both the numbers and the energy those loud and rowdy souls could bring.
Being in an empty Rupp was more than strange this past season.
Calipari talked about it more than a few times, the inherent advantages of home games at Rupp were the noise, the drive, the fervor a good crowd can provide on a cold January night.
Getting out and visiting those folks, those kids, those fans, in the heat of early summer has been a good way to make that connection for a UK basketball winter again.
