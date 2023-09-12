It became public Monday morning that former Kentucky basketball staffer TJ Beisner landed at North Carolina in the NIL realm.
Beisner might not be a player on the floor for UK, but he was considered a valuable part of the program machinery as the head of the Kentucky basketball NIL department. He will work with an outside firm and oversee North Carolina players’ NIL deals, and build up an NIL collective, according to a report from CBS Sports.
UK coach John Calipari praised Beisner when the staff member announced he was leaving UK a week ago. Calipari has had media specialists who worked with him move on to other roles in the last few years.
This move with Beisner got noticed, in part because of his final destination.
Does it matter when Kentucky basketball and Calipari, lose staff talent, like young assistant coach Jai Lucas to Duke in 2022, and Beisner to North Carolina heading into this season? Those programs are major rivals.
A lot of people see this as just moving on, except the moves were to basketball programs that are direct rivals of Kentucky. Duke and North Carolina are in the top arch of college basketball, so the it’s not like folks going to second rung programs.
There were some Monday who wondered if it was a bad look for Calipari and UK ‘losing’ people to rival programs with big names. Others thought these moves shouldn’t get any scrutiny at all.
Schools/teams lose key assistants, key personnel, all the time.
Kenny Payne left Kentucky’s staff for a job with the New York Knicks. Now, Payne will be on the sidelines as Louisville’s head coach when he meets Calipari and Kentucky on Dec. 21.
When Payne left, that loss was considered significant. When Orlando Antigua left Calipari’s staff before that, the loss was considered significant. Antigua has found his way back to the UK bench as an assistant once again for Calipari.
Lucas had been on Calipari’s staff for two seasons before going to Duke, where he is now an associate head coach to Jon Scheyer. It was considered a great move for Lucas, who has considerable family ties in Durham, N.C.
It was a move to a better job, just like what Beisner is said to be doing.
The age of long-time assistant coaches staying with the guys who hired them, and molded them into trusted assets in the program seems to have passed. John Robic worked as an assistant coach with Calipari for two decades off and on. Those arrangements seem to be long gone now.
