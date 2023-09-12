It became public Monday morning that former Kentucky basketball staffer TJ Beisner landed at North Carolina in the NIL realm.

Beisner might not be a player on the floor for UK, but he was considered a valuable part of the program machinery as the head of the Kentucky basketball NIL department. He will work with an outside firm and oversee North Carolina players’ NIL deals, and build up an NIL collective, according to a report from CBS Sports.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.