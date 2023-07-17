Before Kentucky flew north to Toronto for its four-game GLOBL JAM slate, head coach John Calipari tweeted a warning that his team could possibly finish 0-4.
Instead, his team finished off a 4-0 showing at the Mattamy Athletic Centre Sunday with a 89-72 victory over Canada in the gold medal game as Kentucky, representing Team USA, was crowned champion a year after Baylor went 1-4 at the event.
“To come up here [to Toronto] for nine or 10 days, play against older players, 23-year-old, 22-year-olds, let them get physical with us, use our speed and space and shooting to negate some of the issues we had was really good to see,” Calipari said postgame. “Plus, I learned about different guys.
“We have some guys that it’s going to be a process, but they’re going to be fine. We have some other guys that may be a little bit better than we even thought and they got in these games and they competed and did some good stuff.”
Justin Edwards led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points as the freshman shot 8-for-14 from the field and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while also pulling down seven rebounds.
Edwards was joined in double figures by Tre Mitchell, who scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds to record Kentucky’s only double-double of GLOBL JAM play, while Antonio Reeves added 18 points and D.J. Wagner scored 13 in the win.
Reeves was named 2023 GLOBL JAM MVP after capping off a four-game slate that saw him average 23 points per game and shoot 18-for-32 (56.2%) from 3-point land.
“I work very hard,” Reeves said of earning MVP honors. “Every summer, last year, even me being in college, throughout my whole life, I just got in the gym and just worked hard and stayed focused.”
“Antonio’s way more confident and better,” Calipari added on his fifth-year senior.
Sunday’s matchup against Canada was far more competitive than Kentucky’s 93-69 beatdown of the GLOBL JAM hosts in round-robin play Friday.
“We knew that they were going to come out hard because we beat them earlier in the tournament,” Edwards said. “We knew that this game meant something to them.”
After Canada battled Kentucky to a 7-7 stalemate in the game’s first three and a half minutes, the Wildcats finished the opening quarter on an 18-7 run with Edwards ending the opening quarter with 10 points.
Canada would answer by opening the second quarter on an 11-4 run, cutting Kentucky’s lead to 29-24, and slowed UK’s offense with a zone defense. The Cats took a 45-39 lead into halftime after being outscored 25-20 in the quarter.
Kentucky grew its lead to 19 heading into the fourth quarter after eight third-quarter points from Mitchell and six points from Robert Dillingham helped the Cats outscore Canada 27-14 in the third.
Canada would make one last comeback push in the fourth as it cut Kentucky’s lead to 79-65, forcing Calipari to call timeout with 4:19 to play after a 6-0 run from the home team. The Cats answered by finishing the game on a 10-7 run, headlined by a pair of Reeves 3s to secure the gold medal.
Kentucky will return home with four games of experience against quality competition under its belt a little less than four months before the start of the 2023-24 season.
