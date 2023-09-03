LEXINGTON
It wasn’t the explosive, all-out offensive attack that fans may have been expecting, but Kentucky was solid all around in capturing a 44-14 win over Ball State on Saturday at Kroger Field.
It was offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s first game back with the Wildcats, the UK debut for quarterback Devin Leary and running back Ray Davis, and the first chance for Kentucky’s revamped offensive line to show off its improvement.
Things didn’t exactly go according to plan in the victory.
“It’s hard to put my finger on any one area,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said in his assessment afterward. “I thought, at times, the O-line was definitely much improved and gave protection and were more physical. We made some physical, good runs at times when we needed it. That was an improvement over a year ago.
“At times, the defense was very firm. We went through stretches where we firmed up and got some big stops, and there were times later when it just felt ugly.”
There were plenty of positive moments, of course, but the Cats’ opening-week win wasn’t so much about the offense as it was about their balanced performance.
UK’s offense produced 357 yards — marginally better than the 324.7 yards per game it averaged in 2022 — so, instead, the Cats found their calling elsewhere.
Defensively, UK limited the Cardinals to only 295 yards in a performance highlighted by Alex Afari’s hard-hitting forced fumble and Jalen Geiger’s 69-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
At the same time, UK’s defensive line finished with three quarterback sacks after recording only 20 last season.
The most significant improvement, however, appears to have been made on special teams.
More from this section
Kicker Alex Raynor, taking over starting duties in his first season with the Cats, went 3-for-3 with field goals of 41, 46 and 46 yards. Last year, UK made only 66% of its field-goal attempts, including a 5-for-9 mark on kicks longer than 40 yards.
Wide receiver Barion Brown returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. The sophomore recorded the Cats’ lone special-teams score last season with a 100-yard return in the opener against Miami (Ohio), and he’ll look to surpass that mark in 2023.
And defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine even broke through to block a Ball State field-goal attempt.
“We had one snap that was a touch high, but other than that, everything was smooth,” Stoops said. “Very good kicks, the kickoff return, the punt game was good, kickoffs were strong — overall, very improved with that unit.
“Just overall, I think the team has worked hard in all phases, not just snapping, holding, kicking, but the blocks for (Brown’s return). We were just solid across the board, it looked to me.”
The sheer fact that UK didn’t struggle in the minute special-teams details is a positive sign moving forward. In fact, the turnaround from last year is a night-and-day difference.
As Kentucky regroups to prepare for next week’s home matchup against Eastern Kentucky, the Cats will look to be a little bit better all around. After all, Stoops said, the biggest improvements for college football teams often come after the first game.
Regardless of how it unfolded, the 58,286 fans in attendance got their first taste of the 2023 version of the Wildcats — and Stoops insists there are better things to come.
“There are certainly some good things,” Stoops added. “I appreciate our team, because they want to be much better than this and we want to continue to improve.
“I still think we have a good football team. We just got a lot to work on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.