KENTUCKY 81, GERMANY 73
KENTUCKY
Player Min FG FGA FT FTA REB ASST PF PTS
J. Edwards 26 2 8 0 0 9 4 3 4
A. Thiero 31 3 6 3 5 7 3 2 9
T. Mitchell 34 7 13 2 2 6 3 2 20
A. Reeves 29 8 16 5 8 4 1 2 24
D. Wagner 33 7 15 0 0 2 6 1 16
R. Dillingham 17 3 9 0 0 3 1 3 6
R. Sheppard 16 0 4 0 0 3 6 1 0
J. Burks 12 1 3 0 0 2 0 4 2
Totals 200 31 74 10 15 46 24 18 81
GERMANY
Player Min FG FGA FT FTA REB ASST PF PTS
J. Patrick 12 3 5 0 0 0 2 1 8
J. Mattieseck 30 3 8 0 0 4 8 3 9
K. Bruhnke 23 2 8 1 3 5 0 3 5
B. Tischler 7 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 0
N. Agbakoko 30 4 10 5 5 14 0 4 13
J. Obiesie 16 1 6 0 0 4 3 3 3
E. Baggette 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Delow 31 8 19 0 0 5 2 2 21
J. Samare 4 0 1 2 2 0 0 0 2
N. Tischler 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
B. Leuchten 8 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0
S. Lukosius 25 4 12 0 0 3 2 1 10
Totals 200 26 74 8 10 50 17 18 73
Halftime: Kentucky 39-36. 3-point shooting: Kentucky 9-27 (Edwards 0-3, Thiero 0-1, Mitchell 4-6, Reeves 3-7, Wagner 2-5, Dillingham 0-1, Sheppard 0-4). Germany 13-41 (Patrick 2-3, Mattieseck 3-8, Bruhnke 0-4, Tischler 0-1, Obiesie 1-5, Baggette 0-1, Delow 5-11, Samare 0-1, Lukosius 2-7). Turnovers: Kentucky 13 (Wagner 10). Germany 22 (Agbakoko 5). Steals: Kentucky 10 (Thiero, Wagner, Sheppard 2 each). Germany 5 (Patrick, Mattiseck, Bruhnke, Agbakoko, Obiesie 1 each). Blocks: Kentucky 5 (Thiero, Wagner 2 each). Germany 3 (Agbakoko 2).
