KENTUCKY 93, CANADA 69
CANADA
Min FG FGA FT FTA REB ASST PF PTS
Joel Brown 19 1 5 0 0 3 2 1 2
Elijah Mahi 24 6 11 2 2 5 2 0 14
A. Patterson 17 5 7 0 0 5 1 0 11
Jahmyl Telfort 29 4 12 2 2 1 1 1 12
Aaron Rhooms 9 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
Enoch Boakye 9 2 5 0 0 4 0 1 4
N. O.-Anane 12 2 2 1 1 2 0 1 5
Adam Paige 6 1 1 0 0 3 1 0 2
Kellen Tynes 10 3 6 1 2 5 4 3 7
Marko Maletic 19 1 9 0 0 2 0 0 2
A. Wamholtz 16 0 4 2 2 4 3 2 2
T. Kennedy 25 3 6 2 2 5 2 2 8
Totals 200 28 71 10 11 47 16 11 69
KENTUCKY
Min FG FGA FT FTA REB ASST PF PTS
R. Dillingham 10 2 7 2 2 2 8 3 6
Adou Thiero 29 4 7 3 3 6 6 1 11
Tre Mitchell 31 3 7 2 2 6 3 1 8
Antonio Reeves 29 10 15 0 0 1 1 0 23
Reed Sheppard 25 5 8 2 3 2 4 1 14
Jordan Burks 19 3 4 0 0 4 0 3 8
DJ Wagner 25 3 8 0 0 2 2 0 9
Justin Edwards 19 5 16 3 4 5 3 3 16
Joey Hart 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0
Totals 200 35 72 12 14 34 27 14 93
Halftime: Kentucky 49-34. 3-point shooting: Canada 3-18 (Brown 0-2, Patterson 1-1, Telfort 2-5, Boakye 0-1, Meletic 0-6, Wamholtz 0-3). Kentucky 11-30 (Dillingham 0-2, Edwards 3-8, Thiero 0-2, Mitchell 0-3, Reeves 3-6, Sheppard 2-4, Wagner 3-5). Turnovers: Canada 21 (Tynes 4, Patterson 4). Kentucky 9 (Sheppard 2, Burks 2). Steals: Canada 5 (Telfort 2). Kentucky 12 (Sheppard 4). Blocks: Canada 4 (Kennedy 2). Kentucky 10 (Mitchell 5).
